Grading Stanford Football's New Transfer Portal Additions
Stanford football is currently in one of their most important offseasons in school history.
Following four straight 3-9 seasons under multiple coaching tenures, the staff decisions and transfer portal additions are crucial for the future of Cardinal football.
Former head coach Troy Taylor made the first big move: Signing Andrew Luck to take on a General Manager role in the program. Luck was an assistant coach at Palo Alto High School before, but the former Stanford Quarterback was hired with the task to rebuild Stanford football.
Earlier this week, Luck made a shocking move to fire coach Taylor, after reports came out regarding Taylor’s poor management of the workspace. With a new coach on the horizon, the transfer portal has been and will be a huge part of the offseason, and overall the future of Stanford football.
With 19 players leaving and 12 players coming in, let’s grade a few of Stanford new signings.
Julian Neal (A)
Neal is the highest rated player transferring to Stanford. At Fresno State, Neal had 22 tackles, 5 pass deflections, and 2 interceptions in his junior season, and is looking to break out at Stanford with a great opportunity.
Neal is close to home too, as he spent his high school days in San Francisco at Mission High School. The four star has been given a 0.92 deposit ranking according to 247 Sports.
David Pantellis (B+)
Pantellis spent his senior season at the FCS level at Yale, where he put up 61 receptions for 901 yards and eight touchdowns. His best game was against Brown, where he went for 12 receptions for 195 yards and three touchdowns.
He could be a great leader as a graduate transfer, and make a great impact offensively, where Stanford is looking solid for the upcoming season.
Caden High (B+)
High went to South Carolina State, where he starred for the Bulldogs as a sophomore. He went for almost identical stats as Pantellis, having 62 receptions for 908 yards and seven touchdowns. High will add to an already great WR room that Luck is building.
Kai Greer and Niki Prongos (A)
The offensive line is getting way better this season, due to both Greer and Prongos. Greer is coming from Georgia Tech, coming in as a sophomore. Prongos is a sophomore as well, coming in from UCLA. Both players are coming for top tier programs, are still young, and ready to fix the line problems that have plagued Stanford.
Overall, Stanford has some great talent coming in that could help turn the Cardinal from a struggling program to back as a top team in the country.