Is the ACC a better option for the Pac-12 rather than the Big 12?

After talks between the Pac-12 and Big 12 flopped, one college football expert believes it was for the better

Just when we thought that there was going to be some clarity in regards to where the hell conference realignment was going, the rug was pulled out from under us.

As we all know, the Pac-12 is in survival mode after both USC and UCLA decided that the best option for them was to join the Big Ten. The move has not only turned the college football world on its head again (see Texas and Oklahoma), but it also has led to a sense of panic from the Pac-12 they are now trying to figure what the future holds.

One of the three methods that most people thought would happen, was some sort of merger with the Big 12. After rumors that the Big 12 was eyeing adding six of the remaining Pac-12 teams, there was reportedly talks between the two conferences about the possibility of a full on merger. However as we learned on Monday, those talks ended, causing for many to again assume that the Pac-12 teams will be susceptible to being poached. 

However, college football insider John Canzano believes that ending talks with the Big 12 was actually a good thing for the Pac-12. He explained that joining the Big 12 even with the addition of the four new schools wasn't a move that would move the needle as much as people would think, saying:

The Pac-12 (minus USC and UCLA) will have 12.5 million television households in its remaining markets. The Big 12 currently has only 10.2 million TV homes, but will expand to about 15 million after the additions of BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati, and Houston. 

Canzano, is of the mindset that some sort of partnership with the ACC is actually the better move for the Pac-12 saying:

The ACC has 28.2 million households. It’s TV markets are superior to the Big 12 and its not close. Also, the ACC already has a partnership with ESPN, which covets inventory in the Pacific Time Zone.

He went on to explain that there are just too many mouths to feed when it comes to a partnership with the Big 12, and that a partnership with the ACC would benefit both parties at a much higher rate. 

There is expected to be more news regarding this situation on July 29, which is when Pac-12 Media Day takes place. 

