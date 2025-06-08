Jacksonville Jaguars Snag Former Stanford Standout
A former Stanford Cardinal is back in the NFL. Earlier this week, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they reached an agreement with former Stanford standout, Trenton Irwin, adding depth to both their wide receiver and special teams units. In a corresponding move, the Jaguars waived wide receiver David White Jr. to make room for Irwin.
Spending the majority of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, Irwin has played mostly on special teams during the early portion of his career, getting only 18 games at receiver during his first four seasons in the league. But in 2023, Irwin experienced a bit of a breakout season as a wide receiver, catching 25 passes for 316 yards, and a touchdown in 16 games (five starts).
Last season for the Bengals, Irwin caught only three passes for 15 yards before being waived in December. He was then claimed on waivers by the Carolina Panthers, who signed him to their practice squad for the rest of the season.
Expected to be a depth player for the Jaguars, Irwin's veteran leadership will be relied upon heavily in a room full of young guys, including Travis Hunter and second year player Brian Thomas Jr.
Playing at Stanford from 2015-2018, Irwin proved to be a very solid player for the Cardinal. Having a limited role as a freshman, catching only 12 passes for 150 yards, Irwin got better each and every season, catching a career high of 60 passes for 685 yards and two touchdowns as a senior.
In his last three seasons on The Farm, Irwin was named an Honorable Mention All-Pac-12. In total, Irwin racked up 152 catches for 1,738 yards and five touchdowns.
Going undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft, Irwin signed a deal with the Miami Dolphins for training camp that year but was waived during final roster cuts before the Bengals claimed him off of waivers.
The Jaguars are entering a big season in 2025. Missing the postseason for the past two years, the Jaguars brought in a new regime that they hope can bring consistent success to Duval County. Starting with the selection of Travis Hunter, it is obvious that Jacksonville is going all in on bringing in superstar talent that can lead the team into their new era. For Irwin, this season will be all about proving he can be a major contributor while helping guide the younger guys.