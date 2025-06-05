3 Observations on Jaguars Signing Trenton Irwin
The Jacksonville Jaguars added another piece to their wide receiver room on Tuesday, signing former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin.
So, what do we make of the Jaguars' new addition? We break it down below.
Irwin could compete for the No. 5 WR role
The obvious takeaway from Irwin being added to the roster is that he could easily compete for the No. 5 wide receiver role. He has played a depth role with the Bengals in recent years and profiles as a No. 5 wideout who can block, line up inside and outside, and provide some servicable snaps in a pinch.
Irwin has not played a ton of special teams in his career -- he returned 21 kicks during his time with the Bengals -- but could potentially fit into that equation as well. If anything, the Jaguars turned up the heat on the battle for the No. 5 wide receiver spot with this addition.
Why Irwin is a clear scheme fit
This is another case of the Jaguars' leaders such as Liam Coen and James Gladstone finding players who are a clear scheme fit before they even walk in the building. The reason for that is because Irwin -- just like Nick Mullens, Hunter Long, and Johnny Mundt -- played in a version of the Sean McVay offense with the Bengals.
Every offense is different, and every head coach and play-caller puts their own spin on things. Coen's offense isn't a direct copy of McVay's, nor is Kevin O'Connell's or Zac Taylor's. But their strong roots mean there are certainly a lot of similar aspects, and this is the exact offense Irwin has played in for the last several years.
Jaguars needed more veteran experience down the WR depth chart
If there is a "hole" on the Jaguars' offensive depth chart right now, it is certainly at wide receiver once you get past the top four names in Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter, Dyami Brown, and Parker Washington. The Jaguars have a host of undrafted rookies, a second-year Joshua Cephus and veteran slot receiver Austin Trammell once you get past that group, and it has been clear this is an area the Jaguars probably needed to address.
While Irwin is far from a wildly productive player, he does at least offer more experience and production than any of the other depth receivers on the roster. The Jaguars needed a player like that to fill out the depth chart behind his starters, and Irwin seems like just the type of player they needed to take on the role.
