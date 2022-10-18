Skip to main content

Joshua Karty and Johnathan McGill named Pac-12 Players of the Week

Stanford had two players recognized for their great performances in the win over Notre Dame
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

This past Saturday Stanford was finally able to get in the win column against an FBS program, and it happened to be against one of their biggest rivals.

The Cardinal were able to fend off Notre Dame who was on a three game winning streak, winning 16-14. In weeks prior, the Irish were looking like one of the hottest teams in the country, and were even favored by as many as 17 points. Stanford's win was a team effort, but two players really stood out and were named Pac-12 Player of the Week for their respective unit.

Joshua Karty, K, Special Teams POTW

South Bend, Indiana, USA; Stanford Cardinal kicker Joshua Karty (43) celebrates after kicking a field goal in the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.

There haven't been many signs of consistency for Stanford this season except for their kicker Joshua Karty. He has been a pillar of stability, and is the team's most reliable weapon. He had a great day on Saturday going 3-for-3 (43-43-45) in a two-point win at Notre Dame, which of course he was able to make what would be the eventual game winner. This is the second time this season Karty has won this award, and he also became the first Stanford player to win this award multiple times in the same season since KR Chris Owusu in 2009, and is the first Stanford place kicker to do it since Mike Biselli in 1999.

Johnathan McGill, S, Defensive POTW

South Bend, Indiana, USA; Stanford Cardinal safety Patrick Fields (24) and safety Jonathan McGill (2) celebrate after a defensive stop in the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.

Similar to Karty, Johnathan McGill has been one of the most consistent players on the team. He made nothing but huge plays in the win over Notre Dame, as he was flying all over the field. He recorded four tackles (one for loss), a fumble recovery, and most importantly the game-sealing pass breakup. This McGill's first time winning this award, and the first Cardinal to be named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week since Kyu Blu Kelly in Week 2 of 2021.

 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

South Bend, Indiana, USA; Stanford Cardinal safety Jonathan McGill (2) celebrates in the closing seconds of the 16-14 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.
Football

Joshua Karty and Johnathan McGill named Pac-12 Players of the Week

By Kevin Borba
Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detailed view of the Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium before the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.
Football

One school bound to eventually join Pac-12, while no more exits from the conference are expected

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Elijah Higgins (6) runs after a catch against Oregon State Beavers defensive back Alex Austin (5) during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit:
Football

Stanford opens up as a favorite for first time since Week 1

By Kevin Borba
South Bend, Indiana, USA; Stanford Cardinal kicker Joshua Karty (43) celebrates after kicking a field goal in the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.
Football

Stanford named one of Week 7's biggest college football trolls on Twitter

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal defensive end Stephen Herron (15) sacks Colgate Raiders quarterback Michael Brescia (5) during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Stephen Herron has emerged as Stanford's leader on the defensive line

By Kevin Borba
Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) looks to pass the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium.
Football

Recapping Saturday's best college football bets

By Kevin Borba
South Bend, Indiana, USA; Stanford Cardinal safety Patrick Fields (24) and safety Jonathan McGill (2) celebrate after a defensive stop in the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.
Football

How important was the win over Notre Dame for Stanford?

By Kevin Borba
South Bend, Indiana, USA; Stanford Cardinal safety Jonathan McGill (2) celebrates in the closing seconds of the 16-14 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.
Football

WATCH: Stanford's locker room goes crazy after huge win over Notre Dame

By Kevin Borba