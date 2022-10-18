Joshua Karty and Johnathan McGill named Pac-12 Players of the Week

This past Saturday Stanford was finally able to get in the win column against an FBS program, and it happened to be against one of their biggest rivals.

The Cardinal were able to fend off Notre Dame who was on a three game winning streak, winning 16-14. In weeks prior, the Irish were looking like one of the hottest teams in the country, and were even favored by as many as 17 points. Stanford's win was a team effort, but two players really stood out and were named Pac-12 Player of the Week for their respective unit.