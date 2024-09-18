Kickoff time and TV channel for Stanford football's game against Clemson
Stanford’s debut ACC schedule continues to fully unveil itself. With the Cardinal heading to New York to take on Syracuse in game three, that means that their matchup against Clemson is now even closer, and because of that, the ACC announced both the game time and the TV channel for the highly anticipated matchup.
Heading to South Carolina to take on the Tigers next week, the Cardinal will head back to the East Coast for a 4:30 p.m. (PT) kickoff, 7:30 Eastern, on Saturday, Sept. 28 in a game that will mark the second out of four East Coast games that the Cardinal will partake in this season. The game, which is obviously an afternoon game in the Bay Area, will mark the second straight week that Stanford will play under the lights, as it is slated to play under the lights this week against Syracuse as well.
The game, which will be shown on ESPN, is also the fourth game this season that will be shown by the network, as week one against TCU was on ESPN and this week’s game against Syracuse will also be on ESPN. The team’s win against Cal Poly was on ACC Network Extra but was also carried on ESPN+ for those who subscribe.
With the matchup on the schedule, this will mark only the second time ever that the Cardinal will play Clemson and the first time that the two schools will face off against each other as conference foes. The first time was in the 1986 Gator Bowl in Jacksonville where the Tigers narrowly won 27-21. At the time, Stanford was coached by Jack Elway, father of Stanford legend and NFL Hall of Famer John Elway.
When they step foot into Memorial Stadium, the Cardinal will become only the second team from California (after Long Beach State in 1990) to play there.
Stanford is currently 1-1 after a loss to TCU in week one and win over Cal Poly in week two. Getting a bye week in week three, the Cardinal will have fresh legs heading into these next two big games and will look to make a statement starting this weekend.