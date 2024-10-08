Kickoff time and TV channel for Stanford's football game against SMU announced
Coming off of a loss to Virginia Tech, the Stanford Cardinal (2-3, 1-2 ACC) will now get ready for another road trip, shifting focus as they prepare to take on No. 11 ranked Notre Dame. But despite the Irish being next on the ledger, Stanford's matchup against SMU finally gets a kickoff time and TV channel.
Following the trip to Indiana to play the Fighting Irish, the Cardinal will return to Stanford Stadium for a 5:00 p.m (PT) kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 19 in what could potentially be a make or break game, as the team fights to make a bowl game for the first time in six years. Losing two straight to Clemson and Virginia Tech respectively, a tough game against a top 25 team in Notre Dame creates a situation where the SMU matchup will most likely be a must win. It will be the third late afternoon start of the season for the Cardinal at home, with week one’s game starting at 7:30 p.m. and week two starting at 4 p.m.
The game will be shown on the ACC Network, which was also the case in Stanford’s most recent game against Virginia Tech. The Cardinal’s first two conference games were shown on ESPN, with both the Syracuse and Clemson games being nationally televised on the network.
Stanford will face SMU for the first time since the 1936 Rose Bowl when the Cardinal took home the 7-0 victory.
Stanford is currently 2-3 after losing its second straight game to the Hokies this past week, but with seven games still remaining, the Cardinal have time to turn their season around. Despite having come up short these last couple of weeks, the team will regroup and prepare for a big game against Notre Dame in the hopes that they can come home with momentum back on their side.