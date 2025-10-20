Kickoff Time Set for Stanford Football’s Showdown with Pittsburgh
Stanford football is locked in and focused on its game this week against Miami—a top 10 team in the nation—but the rest of the Cardinal's schedule is still coming together. On Monday, it was announced that Stanford's game against Pittsburgh on November 1 will kick off at 12:30 p.m. (PT). This will also be their next game at The Farm, where Stanford is 3-0 so far this season.
Usually playing late afternoon or night games, the 12:30 start time marks the earliest home game of the season for Stanford and the second earliest game of the season overall. Stanford's earliest game of the season was the matchup against SMU in Dallas, which began at 9:00 a.m. (PT).
For fans that are not attending the game against Pittsburgh and want to watch it at home, the ACC Network will provide full coverage.
Stanford at Home in 2025
The game against Pittsburgh will be the fourth home game of the season for Stanford. And so far this season, the Cardinal have been very successful on The Farm, which is a stark contrast from recent seasons. They collected their third home win in the upset over Florida State this past weekend.
After the game against Pittsburgh, the Cardinal will conclude their home slate with matchups against California (Big Game) and Notre Dame.
Sitting at 3-4 on the season, the Cardinal have shown immense promise and growth throughout the campaign and have matched their win total from the previous four seasons.
Since taking over as the interim head coach, Frank Reich has gotten the best out of the Cardinal in a lot of situations, leading them to upset wins over Boston College and Florida State, while helping the team mount a come from behind win over San José State.
Pitt Presents a Challenge
Starting the season off at 2-2, Pittsburgh has gotten hot and is riding a three-game winning streak heading into a big game against NC State this weekend before they make their way out west. Led by sophomore quarterback Eli Holstein, the Panthers have a very high-powered offense that will provide a tough test for an inconsistent Stanford defense.
But before the Cardinal can look ahead to their game against Pittsburgh, beating Miami is the first task. Currently possessing a 5-1 record and ranked No. 9 in the nation, Miami has looked like a national title contender for most of the season, and will surely want to play their best football against the Cardinal after an upset loss to Louisville last week.
Playing on the road, this game will be a very tough test for Stanford and could be considered their hardest game of the season.
The game against Pittsburgh will be an interesting one, and if Stanford ends up playing well against Miami-- even pulling off an upset-- the Pittsburgh matchup becomes that much more important, potentially being Stanford's ticket to a bowl game.