Skip to main content
Kyu Blue Kelly named to Thorpe Award watch list

Kyu Blue Kelly named to Thorpe Award watch list

Kyu Blue Kelly continues to be named to preseason award watch lists
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Kyu Blue Kelly continues to be named to preseason award watch lists

Stanford's best player on defense Kyu Blue Kelly who also happens to have an elite name has been named to his fifth preseason honor on Monday. 

The Stanford corner was named to the Thorpe Award watch list, which is the award given to the nation's best defensive back. 

Kelly's performance over the past three seasons have cemented him as an early round draft pick in next year's NFL Draft, as he has accumulated 112 total tackles, 17 pass break ups, and three interceptions. His large frame, athleticism, and high energy is what will attract NFL teams to him. 

Aside from the Thorpe Award, he was also named to Phil Steele's Fourth Team All-American team, Steele's First Team All-Pac-12 team, Athlon Sports' First Team All-Pac-12, and the Shrine Bowl watch list. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He will be tasked with covering some of the countries elite pass catchers in 2022 having to go up against players such as Jordan Addison, Mario Williams, Jake Bobo, and Jalen McMillan among many other talented pass catchers. 

 

In This Article (2)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal
Kyu Blu Kelly

Stanford Cardinal cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (17) makes an interception against Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Phillip Brooks (88) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Football

Kyu Blue Kelly named to Thorpe Award watch list

By Kevin Borbajust now
Washington State Cougars quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) is caught by Stanford Cardinal linebacker Levani Damuni (3) in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Jayden would be called for intentional grounding on this play.
Football

Levani Damuni makes Butkus Award watch list

By Kevin Borba54 minutes ago
Milton HS' Kanaan Carlyle (3) jumps for a shot during the 48th annual City of Palms Classic between IMG Academy and Milton HS on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.
Recruiting

Stanford commit Kanaan Carlyle to play for Overtime Elite

By Kevin Borba2 hours ago
Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detailed view of the Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium before the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.
Football

Pac-12 roundtable: Season Preview

By Kevin BorbaJul 23, 2022 6:12 PM EDT
Stanford Cardinal head coach Jerod Haase reacts during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Maples Pavilion.
Recruiting

Stanford and Vanderbilt make up top two of three-star big man Carter Lang

By Kevin BorbaJul 23, 2022 5:44 PM EDT
Pullman, Washington, USA; Stanford Cardinal tight end Benjamin Yurosek (84) is tackled by Washington State Cougars defensive back Armani Marsh (8) in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.
Recruiting

Stanford lands commitment from four-star tight end Walker Lyons

By Kevin BorbaJul 23, 2022 3:33 PM EDT
North Carolina head coach Mack Brown talks to the media during the second day of ACC Media Days at the Westin Hotel in Charlotte, NC.
Football

UNC's Mack Brown is worried about future of college football due to realignment

By Kevin BorbaJul 22, 2022 4:55 PM EDT
Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detailed view of the Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium before the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.
Football

The Pac-12's options after talks with the Big 12 ended

By Kevin BorbaJul 21, 2022 7:44 PM EDT