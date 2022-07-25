Kyu Blue Kelly named to Thorpe Award watch list

Stanford's best player on defense Kyu Blue Kelly who also happens to have an elite name has been named to his fifth preseason honor on Monday.

The Stanford corner was named to the Thorpe Award watch list, which is the award given to the nation's best defensive back.

Kelly's performance over the past three seasons have cemented him as an early round draft pick in next year's NFL Draft, as he has accumulated 112 total tackles, 17 pass break ups, and three interceptions. His large frame, athleticism, and high energy is what will attract NFL teams to him.

Aside from the Thorpe Award, he was also named to Phil Steele's Fourth Team All-American team, Steele's First Team All-Pac-12 team, Athlon Sports' First Team All-Pac-12, and the Shrine Bowl watch list.

He will be tasked with covering some of the countries elite pass catchers in 2022 having to go up against players such as Jordan Addison, Mario Williams, Jake Bobo, and Jalen McMillan among many other talented pass catchers.