Looking at Stanford's Remaining Schedule

What We Know About Stanford

We know Stanford is a team with a big-name coach David Shaw who gets paid as a top-10 coach. However, the outcome of a top-10 coach hasn't been there over the last few years. This year they have been bad defensively, giving up yards left and right and points to opposing teams like candy handed out on Halloween. When you are giving up points and yards and not taking away the ball, your team will be losing more than it wins. With Stanford so far we have seen that this season. They are a team that has struggled to win games. The offense is capable of scoring, but with the lack of depth at running back after injuries and players getting injured paired with a slow run pass option offense, it's not the best system you can run. When you have a quarterback that some are considering as a top quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft you better have a sound system for him.

Stanford team has struggled, they look like a team that has been poorly coached at times and a team that is outmatched by the opposing team's players. Stanford is a team that should be running the ball 30 plus times a game, and using play action with Tanner McKee. Instead Coach Shaw, who is on the hot seat by those around college football, adapted a RPO (run pass option) offense that is a slow developing RPO. Esentially he's allowing Tanner McKee to have to read the defense and determine if the ball should be thrown or handed off. The problem with this is the routes that are being ran are very slow developing. So looking at the Cardinal matchups the rest of the way you are able to see some hope of life for Stanford to continue building on their last few weeks that have actually been better than they have displayed this season.

Remaining Stanford Scehdule

10/28 Stanford @ UCLA

11/5 Stanfrod vs Washington State

12/12 Stanford @ Utah

12/19 Stanford @ California Berkley

12/26 Stanford vs BYU

Predicting The Remaining Record

Stanford will have a tough time beating UCLA they are a tough team to beat and have been playing really good football. When they host Washington State they will have a better matchup as they matchup better than they do with UCLA. It should be a closer game, but early prediction is Stanford falls to Washington State. Stanford on the road against Utah, I'll mark that as a loss, Utah is a really good football team that is very well coached. Stanford at University of California Berkley, I think the Bears are a better coached team at the moment or at least play that way. This will be a good game that probably comes down to the last few possesions of the game. I think Stanford can muscle out a win there. Final game of the seaon at home versus BYU. BYU has a good quarterback and offense, but their defense is also really bad. Sounds like Stanford. This is a toss up, but with Stanford's inability to stop offenses I think BYU who started hot and since has dropped three straight should be able to win this one and get a better bowl game.

Final record predicted 4-8, if they can suprise two other teams and win more than the 1 game I am predicting they will be bowl eligible. However, I realistically do not see that happening. Which means if they finish 4-8 Stanford may be looking for a new head coach at the end of the year.