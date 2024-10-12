Minor changes to Stanford depth chart against No. 11 Notre Dame
Stanford seems to have finally established its core group. Early on in the season, the Cardinal saw a massive amount of shuffling, with the depth chart changing through the first couple of weeks. But the last couple games have been fairly consistent, with players having now established roles for themselves, and that will remain the case heading into South Bend, as the Cardinal will keep their depth chart pretty much the same against Notre Dame.
With Ashton Daniels once again healthy but Justin Lamson continuing to prove himself, the Cardinal opted to go with an ‘or’ designation at quarterback, with Lamson and Daniels expected to both see action. With Elijah Brown remaining out, Daniels and Lamson still remain as the two main guys going forward.
Skill positions and tight end remain the same as last week, with Sedrick Irvin, Micah Ford and Chris Davis Jr. continuing to form a three-headed monster at running back and Elic Ayomanor, Tiger Bachmeier, Ismael Cisse being the top three receivers. Emmett Mosley V remains as the co-starter with Cisse while Jackson Harris and Bryce Farrell make up the other depth pieces. At tight end, Sam Roush starts while freshman Benji Blackburn remains his backup.
The only changes on the offensive line occurred at left guard, where Jack Leyrer gets the ‘or’ designation with Jake Maikkula, and center where Jake Maikkula is expected to start in place of the injured Levi Rogers. However, Kahlil House remains the starting left tackle, Simione Pale stays at right guard and Luke Baklenko stays at right tackle.
As for the defense, which is one of the best in the conference and nation at run defense, that unit remains the exact same as last week, with no changes occurring anywhere on the depth chart. Special teams also stayed as is, with Tiger Bachmeier cemented as the team’s return specialist.
The Cardinal have lost two straight and while hitting the road to face the No. 11 ranked team in the country will be no easy task, the team will do everything they can to make sure that they go into the game prepared to pull off the upset win. Kickoff is slated for 12:30 p.m. (PT) on Saturday and will air live on NBC.