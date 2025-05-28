New Feature Coming to College Football 26?
It is almost time for the next college football video game to hit the shelves. After the immense success of College Football 25, EA Sports quickly announced plans for a sequel, with College Football 26 expected to be released in July. EA released the two covers of the game earlier this week, showcasing what the standard and deluxe edition covers would look like.
From the early looks of it, it appears a major feature will come to this year's game, adding another cool experience to Stanford interim head coach, Frank Reich's, career. The standard edition cover features only Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and Alabama's Ryan Williams but the deluxe edition cover features some coaches, signaling that for the first time ever, real coaches will be in the game.
Reich is only expected to serve as Stanford's coach for 2025, before a permanent replacement takes over in 2026, but given the timing of release, it is highly likely that Reich will be one of the real coaches in the game.
Since Reich has been in multiple EA games in the past during his time as an NFL head coach, and featured in Madden games from 2018-2023, putting him in the college version shouldn't be terribly difficult.
The cover pretty much confirms that real coaches will be in the game, but the full game reveal will not be until Thursday, May 29, when EA will talk about its new features, along with showing some gameplay footage. The official release date for the game is July 10, but if fans order the deluxe edition or the EA Sports MVP Bundle, they can get three days early access starting on July 7.
Last year's game exceeded expectations, not only becoming the best-selling sports video game in United States history, but it was also nominated for multiple awards including Sports Game of the Year at the 28th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards and the Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year at the New York Game Awards, among others.
But if College Football 26 is anything as advertised, it could very well surpass its predecessor and grow the legacy of college football video games even further.