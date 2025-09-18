New Hurdle for Stanford Football in Transfer Portal
Yesterday it was reported by Max Olson of ESPN that the spring transfer portal will now be closing for college football programs across the country. Man, Stanford football wins one game and everyone gets scared of a juggernaut on the rise.
Here are some key takeaways from the announcement.
First up, the spring transfer portal window is being shut, and there is a proposed shift in dates for the one window to be left open from January 2-11, though that has not been agreed upon just yet.
"In response to feedback from student-athletes, the FBS and FCS oversight committees will discuss modifying the dates and length of the proposed January window. The Administrative Committee will consider those adjustments when it meets in October."
January second is also the day after the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, which seems like a good time for players to be able to have a decision made on whether they see a brighter opportunity for themselves elsewhere.
"Players would have 10 days to enter the portal but are under no deadline to make a commitment to their next school once they enter." The players that are still competing in the CFP would have until five days after their final postseason game to enter the portal.
Perviously, the portal would open in early December, right after bowl game announcements. The proposed change in dates is aimed at lightening some of the load of a busy calendar month across the college football landscape. This could also be a way for coaching changes to happen and give the players more time to make a decision on whether or not to stay.
"Last year's winter portal window was Dec. 9-28 with the spring portal window on April 16-25." The idea with eliminating spring transfers is that it will also eliminate the surprise of late spring moves for coaches, who would sometimes be left scrambling to fill certain roles after key players made the decision to depart.
The way things currently work, head coaching changes trigger a 30-day window for those players that want to enter the portal in search of a new opportunity. This figures to still be the case for Stanford following the 2025 campaign, as head coach Frank Reich is on the sidelines on an interim basis and not expected to hold the clipboard next season.
If that coaching change is officially made following the season in early December, then the Cardinal players would still be able to enter the portal at that time. That could also potentially be seen as an advantage for Stanford heading into 2026.
If there is any sort of exodus following the new coaching announcement, then Stanford GM Andrew Luck would know which holes would need to be filled on the roster, and what resources he'd have to work with ahead of when the proposed Jan 2 transfer portal opens up. Without the new rules, Luck would be potentially losing players and trying to fill those needs simultaneously.