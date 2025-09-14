The New Era of Stanford Football Has Arrived
Stanford football's 30-20 win over Boston College could end up being one that we look back on as a turning point in not only the 2025 season, but as one that was the true beginning of the Andrew Luck Era on The Farm.
After a heartbreaking 23-20 loss at Hawaii in Week 0, Stanford played well against a high-powered BYU program, but couldn't get much going offensively, which led to the lopsided 27-3 final. On Saturday, QB Ben Gulbranson opened the night with a 14-yard throw to Bryce Farrell on the sideline, which was a huge statement throw.
The offense marched down the field, eating up the clock, but had to settle for a field goal. Their second drive started with a 40 yard completion to Farrell, which put them deep into BC territory, only for the offense to be stalled yet again. They'd settle for another field goal.
While touchdowns would have been preferable, the Stanford offense was showing that they could move the ball through the air enough to put points on the board, which was a huge step in the right direction.
Boston College came back and scored 17 unanswered, putting them up 17-6, but then the Cardinal started taking advantage of the turnovers they created. Following a fumble in Stanford territory, Ben Gulbranson connected with tight end Sam Roush for a 69 yard touchdown to bring the Cardinal within four, 17-13.
Two snaps later, BC quarterback Dylan Lonergan tossed a pick six to Collin Wright, which gave Stanford a 20-17 lead. The Eagles would get a game-tying field goal before the end of the half, but Stanford had fought back after coughing up the lead.
For most of the third quarter, the score remained tied, though Boston College had a 4th and 1 opportunity on the goal line, only for running back Turbo Richard to fumble the ball at the line, which Jay Green recovered in the end zone for a touchback.
Stanford running back Micah Ford broke through for a 75-yard run on the first play after that fumble, only to be tackled at the five yard line. He'd punch it in on the next play, giving Stanford a 27-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter. That was Stanford's third touchdown following a turnover from the Eagles.
Emmett Kenney would notch his third field goal of the game early in the fourth, putting Stanford up by ten, and after a quick drive that ended in a punt from BC, Stanford would get the ball back with 7:36 on the clock and just continued running the ball and winding down the clock to ice the win.
Gulbranson made some solid throws in this one and looked a bit better, but he still finished 13-of-22 for 186 yards and a touchdown. That said, he protected the ball and made plays when he needed to. His performance helped set up the run game later on, and the Cardinal were able to just let Ford, Cole Tabb and Tuna Altahir take turns rushing as the defense tired.
This season, that is the winning formula for Stanford football. The defense is going to have to set up the offense a little bit, and pick them up at times, but when the ground game is going, Stanford can play the possession game and come out ahead.
The one worry for Stanford
The one worry for Stanford coming off this game is that the Eagles defense hasn't exactly been stout this season, giving up 40 to Michigan State and 10 to Fordham. The Cardinal were able to collect 213 yards on the ground on 37 carries, averaging 5.8 yards per touch. They're not going to be able to have that same success against tougher opponents.
We mentioned that Boston College's defense would provide an opportunity—particularly in the run game—for Stanford to be able to move the ball in this one.
That said, this program is still in the early stages of the Andrew Luck Era, and the goal isn't necessarily to make a Bowl game this season (though that would be nice). The hope for 2025 is to make some improvements with the structure of the program and to build a foundation for the future.
Each game Stanford has gone out there they have shown improvement on the field, which is a testament to Luck and interim head coach Frank Reich. On Saturday night, they played their most complete game in all facets.
While we don't know how this season will end, we can say that Stanford football is pointed in the right direction.