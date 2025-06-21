New Stanford College Football 26 Ratings Leaked?
The release of College Football 26 is just three weeks away, but many leaks and ratings have already been leaked to the public. According to Team Crafters, Stanford football player ratings have been released, showcasing who EA Sports believes will be the top talents in Palo Alto next season.
The Stanford Cardinal are in a tough QB battle. With highly ranked freshman Elijah Brown ready for action, the Cardinal have brought in two starting power four transfers, Dylan Rizk and former Oregon State quarterback Ben Gulbranson. They also have junior Myles Jackson, who looked great in spring ball.
It looks like EA projects Brown to be the starter, listed as a 75 overall, while Rizk is just behind at a 74. Gulbranson and Jackson follow, both rated at 72. They seem to be following the common thought here, which is that Brown appears to have a slight edge in the QB room, but the talent is fairly close and it could be anybody's job.
Stanford has a slew of options in the backfield. Returning players include Micah Ford, Sedrick Irvin, and Chris Davis Jr., who are ready to continue their legacy on The Farm while newcomer Tuna Altahir hopes to make an impact after a terrific year at Eastern Washington.
EA projects Irvin and Ford to share snaps, both listed at an 82 overall. Davis Jr. falls just behind at an 80. Again, this group could go a number of ways, depending on how interim head coach Frank Reich is leaning on any particular matchup. On the bright side, the Cardinal will have a decent amount of depth heading into the 2025 campaign.
The website does not show much information about the wide receiver class, but does reveal that South Carolina State transfer Caden High will be a 74 overall and Colorado transfer Jordan Onovughe will be a 72.
At tight end, there are no surprises. It appears as though EA expects Sam Roush to be the clear starter, listed as an 84 overall, the highest offensive player on the roster. Memphis transfer Brendan Doyle follows as a 76 overall. Roush began to work himself into the offense as the season wore on, and that should continue into 2025, especially with a brand new group of receivers on the roster.
Stanford has some returners on the offensive line next season. Kahlil House, Fisher Anderson, Jack Leyrer, Simione Pale, Niki Prongos, and lead the pack, and will likely be the starters for next season. Layrer is the highest rated at a 78, followed by Pale at 77, House, Prongos, and Anderson at a 74. This group will be crucial to Stanford's success.
Stanford returns a great defense, ranking sixth in the nation in returning production per ESPN. The unit is led by players such as Tevarua Tafiti, Mitch Leigber, Zach Rowell, Collin Wright, Scotty Edwards, Jahsiah Galvin, and Jay Green.
Wright leads all defensive players with the highest rating of 88, which surpasses Roush as the highest rating on the roster. Following is Edwards at an 81, Leigber at a 79, and Galvan, Green, and Rowell at a 78.
Stanford's defense has taken some losses with the departures of Tristan Sinclair and Gaethan Bernadel to graduation and edge rusher David Bailey to the transfer portal. How well they're able to compensate for those losses will help determine how the program fares in 2025.
Finally, at kicker is Emmett Kenney. Last season, Kenney was a terrific kicker for the Cardinal, hitting 14-of-17 field goals in his first year as the team's primary guy. Most notably though, was his game winner against No. 19 Louisville that solidified the Cardinal’s third victory of the season. Kenney slots in at a 78 overall, as the clear starter for 2025. With another solid season, he could find himself on NFL draft boards.
Although these rankings may not be fully equivalent to EA Sports official ratings, the website gives a great sense of where some of these players are projected to do. In three week's time, we will truly see if these players are rated similarly, or if the numbers change for the new college football video game.