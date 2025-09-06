Dolphins vs. Colts Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 1
There have been plenty of red flags raised for both the Miami Dolphins and the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. The Dolphins are dealing with rumors of a disjointed locker room that doesn't respect their head coach, Mike McDaniel. Meanwhile, the Colts have opted for former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to be their starter over Anthony Richardson, who they drafted with the No. 4 overall pick in 2023.
The two teams will face each other in an AFC showdown in Week 1, and if you want my best bet for the game, you'll find it in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets". In this article, I'm going to break down my best prop bets for the game, including a bet on the Dolphins' running back, De'Von Achane.
Dolphins vs. Colts Best NFL Prop Bets
- Daniel Jones OVER 21.5 Rushing yards (-114) via FanDuel
- De'Von Achane OVER 28.5 Receiving Yards (-125) via BetMGM
- Malik Washington Anytime Touchdown (+425) via DraftKings
Daniel Jones OVER 21.5 Rushing yards (-114)
People forget that one of Daniel Jones's biggest strengths is his ability to take off and run. He has averaged 31.1 rushing yards per game throughout his career, yet his rushing total for this Week 1 game is just 21.5, 10 yards below his season average. Based on that alone, this seems like an obvious bet to make.
De'Von Achane OVER 28.5 Receiving Yards (-125)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I broke down why I'm betting on De'Von Achane to go over his receiving yards total:
You might be surprised to find out that De'Von Achane led all running backs in the NFL last season in receiving yards, racking up 592 total receiving yards to 34.8 receiving yards per game. I expect him to play a featured role in this offense again in 2025. All he has to do is reach his 2024 season average on Sunday against the Colts, and this Dolphins running back will cash this prop for us.
Malik Washington Anytime Touchdown (+425)
I think Malik Washington is a sneaky candidate to have a breakout season for the Dolphins. The Miami receiver is a speedster and can attack teams both through the air and on the ground. He already recorded a rushing touchdown for the Dolphins last season. I expect him to have a more prominent role for the team in 2025, making him a great dark horse option to score a touchdown this Sunday.
