New Stanford Transfer, Defensive Back Jaivion Green, Looking for New Opportunity
A new Stanford football season is here, and as is the case with every season, a new-look roster prepares to take the field for Stanford, who will look to improve on their 3-9 record from 2023. In what will be their first year in the ACC, the Cardinal will see a lot of new faces become focal points in the game plan this year as they navigate the new challenge that lies ahead. One player who will make his Stanford debut this season will be defensive back Jaivion Green, a junior from Houston, Texas.
Coming to Stanford from the University of Washington, where he spent his first two seasons and won the team’s most outstanding freshman award in 2022, Green will join the Cardinal to help bolster the defensive backfield, where the Cardinal only managed to record eight interceptions as a team in 2023.
After injury woes catapulted Green into getting a much larger role as a true freshman in the ‘22 season, returning players combined with a deep squad full of talent forced his role to become more diminished as the Huskies reached the national title game last year. With a new coaching staff up in Seattle that is adding its own touch to the program, the door was left open for Green to transfer, and in need of some defensive back help, opted to take his talents to Palo Alto where he will bring some length and size to the position, standing at 6’2” and weighing 207 pounds.
A star at Lamar High School in Houston, Green finished his prep career with seven interceptions in 21 games played while helping lead the Texans to a 7-3 record while finishing 5-0 in the 6A Region III District 18, earning a league championship and a berth in Texas’s D1 playoffs. For his strong senior year, he earned first-team all district honors while also excelling in the classroom, earning academic all-district honors as well. Rated as a three-star prospect on 247 during his recruiting process, Green did not receive any other Power Five offers except for his offer to Washington and spent the last couple of seasons building his game up.
Listed as a safety on the Cardinal depth chart, Green joins a defensive back room that already has guys like Collin Wright, Mitch Leigber, Scotty Edwards and Zahran Manley and while those guys will go through training camp as the presumed starters, a strong run of dominance and showing exactly what he’s got could see him climb the depth chart and turn into a vital piece for Stanford as the season progresses.