New York Jets in Contact with Former Stanford Head Coach

Frank Reich could be headed back to the NFL after all. Fired by the Carolina Panthers midway through his first season with the team in 2023, Reich spent 2024 out of football, even stating at one point that he thought he was done coaching.

By that point, a return to the NFL seemed like an afterthought. Then, Reich got the call to be Stanford football's interim coach after the program fired Troy Taylor right before spring camp. After a promising season in 2025, he may have found his inside track to another chance at an NFL job.

Earlier this week, Connor Hughes of SNYTV was first to report that Reich was in talks with the New York Jets to join their coaching staff in an unspecified offensive role. The team is even preparing to offer Reich a deal to officially join the staff ahead of the '26 season. Hughes makes it sound as though Reich landing with the Jets is the likely scenario here.

Recently parting ways with offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand, the Jets are looking for a new play caller for an offense that struggled mightily this season.

Ranked 29th as an offensive unit in 2025, Reich would bring a strong track record of success as an offensive coordinator, or whatever role the team offers him. He has the track record the Jets could be after, too, winning Super Bowl LII as the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Reich's lone season at Stanford saw the program fail to make a bowl game for the seventh straight season, but the team did manage to improve in a lot of ways. After four straight 3-9 seasons, Reich was able to lead the Cardinal to a slightly better 4-8 campaign. He was crucial in helping the players develop and gained notoriety for being a strong presence in the locker room.

Currently a senior advisor for Stanford, Reich's departure would mean that the program will lose a key voice, but his return to the NFL would be celebrated. After all, if it wasn't for Stanford calling, Reich may not have roamed a sideline ever again. But now, he is getting looks to coach football at the highest level once again.

It is unknown when or if the Jets will make Reich's hiring official, but if the team is able to bring them on, Reich's presence in the Stanford community will be sorely missed.

Recommended Articles: