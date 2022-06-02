Ranking the Pac-12's projected starters at quarterback
Looking at the landscape of quarterbacks in the Pac-12 from this past season to the upcoming one is like night and day.
Familiar faces such as Kedon Slovis (Pitt), Jayden Daniels (LSU), and Chase Garbers (NFL) are out, and people like Caleb Williams (USC), Cameron Ward (WSU), and Bo Nix (Oregon) are in.
Although as a conference the Pac-12 is commonly overlooked, this next season may be one that really puts it back on the relevancy map. The amount of talent throughout the conference could possibly equate to the Pac-12 having its first playoff participant since the 2016-17 season when Washington led by Jake Browning was throttled by Alabama.
The surge in talent is all thanks to the free agency like entity that is the transfer portal. There is a chance that at least seven of the teams in the conference trot out a quarterback from the transfer portal as their new starter this next season.
So with that being said, it is time to rank the quarterbacks in the Pac-12 based on production and expectations for this next season.
12. Brendon Lewis (Colorado)
As it currently stands, Brendon Lewis has the edge over the injured JT Shrout. Similar to the rest of the team he was not special by any means in 2021, throwing for 10 touchdowns and completing 58% of his passes. Based on reports he had been taking reps with the first team, but due to his struggles and overall consistency he is at the bottom of the totem pole.
11. Jack Plummer (CAL)
Plummer is one of the many new faces in the conference, after he felt it was best for him to leave Purdue. After winning the starting job at the beginning of the year, Plummer would eventually go on to lose his job to Aidan O'Connell. He has proven to be adequate at times, and will have a good chance to win the CAL job considering no one else in that quarterback room has sniffed the field.
10. Michael Penix (Washington)
One of the more interesting quarterback battles in the conference, first year coach Kalen DeBoer has three gun slingers to choose from. Right now I would give the edge to Indiana transfer Michael Penix Jr. over Dylan Morris due to the fact that he played in DeBoer's system at Indiana and had success. Penix Jr. is also the most proven of the three quarterbacks, and his 2020 season was impressive. He struggled this past season on the field, and was also injured which could set him back. He is a middle of the pack quarterback, with a ceiling around the No. 5 spot.
9. Chance Nolan (Oregon State)
After being the second fiddle to Sam Noyer, Chance Nolan burst onto the scene and never looked back. He completed 64% of his passes for 2,677 yards and 19 touchdowns, while also being able to use his legs to create big plays. He led the Beavers to their first winning record in conference play in nine years, but will have to continue to improve to hold onto the starting job.
8. Tanner McKee (Stanford)
Depending on what version of Tanner McKee Stanford gets will determine how their season goes. He has the tools to be one of the best quarterbacks in the conference, but needs to maintain his play throughout the calendar. This past season he looked like a rising star through five games throwing for 11 touchdowns and no interceptions, but he quickly was derailed and finished the year out with just four more touchdowns and seven interceptions. All of his interceptions came in bunches as he threw two in a game twice, and three in a game once. There was a lot of pressure on him to carry the team due to the putrid run game, but there's a chance he takes that next step this season.
7. Emory Jones (ASU)
Likely one of the few positive notes for Arizona State's football program this offseason after there was a max exodus of players transferring. While Jones underwhelmed at times in his first season as the starter at Florida, he has shown flashes of being a very good quarterback. He can throw and run with the best of them, and since he doesn't have Anthony Richardson breathing down his neck he may feel more confident in comparison to last season.
6. Jayden de Laura (Arizona)
A familiar face in a new place, Jayden de Laura hit the portal and took his talents to what appears to be an on the rise Arizona program. He led the conference in touchdown passes last season with 23, and will be exciting to watch with UTEP receiver transfers Jacob Cowing. He may be the quarterback that turns this program around for the better, and he is as exciting as any to watch when he is on.
5. Bo Nix (Oregon)
This ranking could be high for the former Auburn starter who hasn't amassed 15 touchdown passes since his freshman season, and also struggles to stay healthy, but the 5-10 guys could all be rearranged in a multitude of ways. There's a possibility that Nix doesn't even beat out Ty Thompson, but his familiarity in Kenny Dillingham's system should pay dividends. Dillingham was Nix's quarterback coach his freshman season at Auburn, which many believe will help Nix win the job. Nix showed signs of improvement last season, but would at times revert to forcing throws and making bad decisions. With a tad more consistency, he may be able to help Oregon contend for a conference title.
4. Cameron Ward (WSU)
The Incarnate Word transfer is as electric as they come, as he lit it up these past two seasons throwing for 71 touchdowns to just 14 interceptions. He followed his offensive coordinator to Pullman, and will fit seemingly into the system of what they are looking to do at Washington State. He has already drawn the attention of NFL scouts, and now we will just see if he can perform at this level of college football.
3. Dorian Thompson-Robinsoin (UCLA)
The fifth year senior has seen his numbers improve every single season as a passer, and will look to continue that trend. He lost a couple his top targets to the NFL, but is still expected to lead UCLA to more success. He is a dynamic athlete that also doubled as a receiver in high school, and needs to find the perfect mix of when to pass and when to run. There's a chance that one of the guys directly behind him on this list surpass him, but given the fact he consistently has improved this should be his best season yet as a Bruin.
2. Cameron Rising (Utah)
A true rising star (excuse the pun), Cameron Rising went from back-up to the best quarterback in the conference real quick last season. Had Utah not dropped a couple games at the front end of the season, there was a chance they could have snuck into the playoff with the way they finished the season. He won Pac-12 offensive player of the year, and has Utah poised to make a playoff run this season. If it were not for Caleb Williams, he would easily be the best quarterback in the conference.
1. Caleb Williams (USC)
This should come as no surprise as Caleb Williams realistically could be considered the best quarterback in the country. Williams is easily surrounded by the best arsenal of weapons in the country, and is poised for a Heisman caliber year that might also bring USC back to its prominence. He has an elite arm and is an elite athlete, and will be a nightmare for every defense he faces this upcoming season.