Ranking the Pac-12's projected starters at quarterback

Looking at the landscape of quarterbacks in the Pac-12 from this past season to the upcoming one is like night and day.

Familiar faces such as Kedon Slovis (Pitt), Jayden Daniels (LSU), and Chase Garbers (NFL) are out, and people like Caleb Williams (USC), Cameron Ward (WSU), and Bo Nix (Oregon) are in.

Although as a conference the Pac-12 is commonly overlooked, this next season may be one that really puts it back on the relevancy map. The amount of talent throughout the conference could possibly equate to the Pac-12 having its first playoff participant since the 2016-17 season when Washington led by Jake Browning was throttled by Alabama.

The surge in talent is all thanks to the free agency like entity that is the transfer portal. There is a chance that at least seven of the teams in the conference trot out a quarterback from the transfer portal as their new starter this next season.

So with that being said, it is time to rank the quarterbacks in the Pac-12 based on production and expectations for this next season.