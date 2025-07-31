Pair of Stanford WR's Injured During Training Camp
We are officially just two weeks into fall camp, and Stanford football has officially received some less than ideal news. Two of Stanford’s projected top receivers, David Pantelis and JonAnthony Hall, have both come down with injuries during fall camp. The report came from Jackson Moore of 247 Sports, who reported the injury of each of the players.
“WR Jon’Anthony Hall was out today. It is not believed to be an overly major injury, but could cost him some more of camp.” Moore also provided an update on Pantelis, saying “WR David Pantelis went down with an injury on Friday or Saturday. His status is not yet known.”
Neither status is known, as Moore reports, but the timetable of these two key pieces could make or break the Cardinal’s air attack.
Last season, Stanford leaned heavily on Elic Ayomanor and Emmett Mosley V in the passing game. However, after the season ended, Ayomanor pursued the NFL, and is now on the Tennessee Titans, while Mosley V transferred to the Texas Longhorns.
Stanford’s new staff, led by general manager Andrew Luck and interim head coach Frank Reich looked to the transfer portal and through recruiting, hoping to find their new receivers. Their notable portal pickup was David Pantelis, a transfer from Yale, and their big recruiting pickup was JonAnthony Hall, a four star prospect.
As a Bulldog, Pantelis dominated the FCS level. As a senior, he had 901 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, as Yale went 7-3 in the Ivy League. After the season, Pantelis transferred to Stanford, where he hopes to become their top receiver in his graduate season.
Hall was an incredible high school player out of Fishers, IN. He dominated at Fishers High School, which led him to being ranked as the top player in Indiana, regardless of position. He also ranked 84th nationally, and the 14th best receiver in the nation. Coming to Palo Alto, Hall hopes to dominate the field and the classroom, just like he was able to do in high school.
Regardless of how long these two stars are out, others will need to step up, whether it is just in training camp, or on the field this season. Players such as CJ Williams, Caden High, and Jordan Onovughe are all new additions to the roster, but will need to take a leadership role, as they navigate through the rest of training camp.
Losing these two stars for any period of time will hurt the Cardinal, but also provide an opportunity for other guys to step up.