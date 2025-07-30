Tennessee Titans Make Move That Could Benefit Elic Ayomanor
A former Stanford star may be on the fast track to being an NFL superstar. Drafted in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans, Elic Ayomanor adds another weapon to a rebuilding Titans' offense that they hope can become a difference maker.
Earlier this week, the Titans made a move that proves how much they value Ayomanor, announcing that they released wide receiver, Treylon Burks after the wide out suffered a shoulder injury during practice. He'd also suffered an ACL injury last season and had spent the offseason recovering from that injury.
This opens up a chance for Ayomanor to move up on the depth chart. Aside from Calvin Ridley, the depth at receiver is relatively thin for the Titans-- with plenty of spots still up for grabs.
Ayomanor, who has reportedly impressed tremendously throughout camp, has shown early on that he has all the makings to be a valuable weapon for rookie quarterback, Cam Ward.
A superstar at Stanford, leading the program in receiving during both of the seasons that he was healthy, Ayomanor earned the reputation of being a major red zone threat and thanks to his size. His physicality helped him win battles against defensive backs and make the tough plays. Between the 2023 and '24 seasons, Ayomanor amassed 125 catches for 1,844 yards and 12 touchdowns, with his best season coming in 2023 when he caught 62 passes for 1,013 yards and six touchdowns.
With Burks gone, the Titans top three receivers according to their depth chart are Tyler Lockett, Ridley and Van Jefferson. Ridley, who is coming off of his second straight 1,000 season and signed a four-year extension with the franchise this offseason, is locked in as the team's No. 1 receiver.
Lockett, a Pro Bowler and three time All-Pro selection with the Seattle Seahawks, is a well-respected veteran in the league and will go into the season as the presumptive starter opposite Ridley.
But Ayomanor has the chance to beat out Jefferson for the last starting spot. Having bounced around the league the last couple of seasons, Jefferson has been unable to reach his full potential as a second round pick and is most likely on his last chance in the league.
If Ayomanor continues to string together a good camp and plays well during the preseason, it could create a stiff competition with Jefferson.
But one area that will make it very hard to keep Ayomanor off the field is both his route running ability and his elite hands. A crisp route runner, Ayomanor is very good at creating separation from a defensive back and finding open space to make a play.
2025 will be a big season for the Titans. Drafting Ward No. 1 overall, the Titans went all-in on investing in their offense and making sure that they are able to have sustainable success for the future. Now, it is all about preparing for Week One of the regular season, where the real test will begin.