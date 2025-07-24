Predicting Stanford Football's Record for 2025
It is officially time for the start of another college football season. Opening up training camp this week in order to begin preparing for a Week Zero matchup against Hawaii, the Stanford Cardinal return hungry to prove that they have what it takes to compete in the ACC.
In the midst of a lot of uncertainty, highlighted by the firing of head coach Troy Taylor in favor of interim, Frank Reich, the Cardinal are still fully focused on putting together a strong campaign in their quest to make a bowl game.
Nothing will come easy this season. Tasked with playing big time opponents, the Cardinal's schedule will be a very tough one, with many of the games expected to be a test of resilience and grit for the rebuilding Cardinal. But that does not mean they are not up for the challenge. So without further ado, let's take a look at each game and predict what Stanford football's record will be in 2025.
Week 0: at Hawaii (Aug. 23)
A lot of questions face Hawaii this season, who are still in the middle of a rebuild. But hitting the road to start the season can be very difficult for any team--which should make this game all the more interesting. Still, Stanford is a Power Four school for a reason and while they have struggled themselves in recent seasons, they should go into this game as the favorite and get it done.
Prediction: Win (1-0)
Week 2: at BYU (Sept. 6)
Last season, BYU was on the top of the world. Finishing the regular season ranked at No. 13 and going 10-2 before beating Colorado in the Alamo Bowl. Expectations are high for the Cougars heading into 2025.
But then came the whole situation with expected starting quarterback, Jake Retzlaff, which led to him leaving the program and forcing the Cougars to figure out their next option. That could hinder BYU's progress this season and set them back. Heck, it could be former Stanford commit Bear Bachmeier that is the BYU starting QB.
The Cougars are still are strong team and are well coached. Given their recent history, they will more than likely figure it out. Stanford will put up a fight, but the Cougars will ultimately prove to still be a very strong team.
Prediction: Loss (1-1)
Week 3: vs. Boston College (Sept. 13)
In Bill O'Brien's first season in 2024, the Eagles showed signs of life, going 6-6 in the regular season and earning a spot in the Pinstripe Bowl. And in year two under O'Brien, the Eagles went all-in on building a strong roster, landing key players from the transfer portal to help them take that next step forward and become an ACC powerhouse.
Boston College is expected to be a much better team this season and while Stanford has the luxury of playing them at home, the Eagles new-look squad may be too much for Reich and company to handle.
Prediction: Loss (1-2)
Week 4: at Virginia (Sept. 20)
The Cavaliers not only return their entire coaching staff from the past few seasons, but will also get back a handful of players from last season's team, as well as bringing in new faces for an added spark, headlined by signing quarterback Chandler Morris from North Texas in the transfer portal.
While the Cavaliers have steadily improved under Tony Elliot, going 3-9 in 2023 and 5-7 last season, their roster does not have any big name superstars coming into this season. Still a very talented team, the Cardinal should match up well with the Cavaliers, and if they play their best brand of football, could take their first conference win of the season.
Prediction: Win (2-2)
Week 5: vs. San José State (Sept. 27)
Over the last few seasons, the Spartans have defied the odds and have managed to finish with a winning record despite the limited resources the program has for recruiting, elite facilities, etc. Despite this, they have always managed to turn heads.
But this season could be much different for San José State. Losing superstar wide receiver, Nick Nash, to graduation and starting quarterback Emmett Brown to the transfer portal, the Spartans are resetting this season and entering a new era that means a full-scale rebuild.
Last season, the Cardinal fell just short of the win, losing 34-31 despite holding a lead in the fourth quarter. But not only will the Cardinal be hungry to avenge last season's loss, but the Spartans will be much more vulnerable this season. Stanford will win this matchup this season.
Prediction: Win (3-2)
Week 7: at SMU (Oct. 11)
A College Football Playoff team last season, the Mustangs entered the upper echelon of college football last year and were among the best teams in the nation. This season, do not expect SMU to take their foot off the gas.
Returning is star quarterback, Kevin Jennings, who as a redshirt sophomore, earned Third-Team All-ACC honors. Now, Jennings is not only back, but he is back as the sole man under center, with Preston Stone transferring after last year.
Jennings is considered an NFL draft prospect and will have a lot of eyes on him in 2025. He could even look to take another step forward this season. He went 17-of-27 passing at Stanford last season for 322 yards, three touchdowns and one pick in his team's 40-10 win.
Stanford struggled defending quarterbacks last season and given how good Jennings is, do not expect that to change this game. Stanford will head back to Palo Alto at .500.
Prediction: Loss (3-3)
Week 8: vs. Florida State (Oct. 18)
Florida State experienced its worst season since the 1970s last year, going 2-10 and missing postseason play outright. But for a program that is usually one of the nation's best, do not expect the same disappointment this year.
Head coach Mike Norvell is known for his program building and wasted no time in bringing in big-time names for this season, most notably former Boston College quarterback, Thomas Castellanos.
Poor quarterback play was a large reason why FSU struggled last season but if Castellanos is as good as advertised for them, expect them to return to being good. The Cardinal will make this a game, but they ultimately fall just short of an upset.
Prediction: Loss (3-4)
Week 9: at Miami (Oct. 25)
Even with Cam Ward playing at a Heisman level, the Hurricanes were unable to seal the deal of winning the national championship. But almost immediately at the start of the first transfer portal window, Miami made major headlines when they landed former Georgia quarterback, Carson Beck, sparking high expectations that the Hurricanes can remain in the championship conversation.
Miami is all-in on winning it all this season while Stanford is still deep in a rebuild, which could make this game very tough for Stanford to stand a chance in. The Cardinal will give everything they have, but Miami will be too much.
Prediction: Loss (3-5)
Week 10: vs. Pittsburgh (Nov. 1)
The Panthers experienced a resurgence in 2024 following a 3-9 campaign the season before, going 6-6 and qualifying for their first bowl game since 2022. But overall, the Panthers are still building towards the future and looking to find sustainable success.
This season should be another improvement season for the Panthers, but the Cardinal are in a good position to take this game and get back into the win column.
Prediction: Win (4-5)
Week 11: at North Carolina (Nov. 8)
This has all the makings to be a marquee, big time matchup. Two longtime NFL coaches will face off for the first time as college coaches when Reich goes against legendary football coach, Bill Belichick. On paper, it does not get much better than that.
But when it comes to the actual game, this could be a major struggle for Stanford. While Stanford is rebuilding, UNC is on the upward trajectory-- going 6-7 in Mack Brown's final season.
Now under Belichick, the Tar Heels have lured in a handful of elite level talent and are one of college football's most anticipated teams this fall. The Belichick effect is real and should make UNC a legit threat in the ACC. Stanford will head to Chapel Hill hungry, but will come up short of a victory.
Prediction: Loss (4-6)
Week 12: vs. Cal (Big Game) (Nov. 22)
Stanford fell in the Big Game last year thanks in large part to a big game from Cal quarterback, Fernando Mendoza. And even though Mendoza transferred after the season, there is an argument to be made that Cal's quarterback room got even better, with Devin Brown from Ohio State coming in and freshman Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele entering the mix as well.
But Cal and Stanford always play close games against each other, and while the Golden Bears could certainly make noise again this season, it would be hard to imagine Stanford losing five Big Games in a row, especially with Stanford playing at home this season.
Prediction: Win (5-6)
Week 13: vs. Notre Dame (Nov. 29)
The hardest game of the season happens to be the last game of the season. The national runner-ups last season, Notre Dame, under Marcus Freeman, are a powerhouse and are once again expected to be among the nation's best.
Gone is quarterback Riley Leonard, and while the Irish will most likely turn to unproven redshirt freshman CJ Carr, the return of running back duo Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price should mitigate the growing pains. Notre Dame is an elite program and considering how bad they beat Stanford last season (49-7), it would not be a shock if something similar happened again.