An Update on Stanford MBB's Quad Record

Stanford basketball is now 10-2 after12 games in their 25-26 campaign, going through a number of highs and lows early in the year. They began with four straight wins over Portland State, Montana, Montana State, and Louisiana, but then lost a bad one at home against Seattle.

Wins against St. Louis, Minnesota, and Portland followed, but once again, a home loss to another mid-major, UNLV, completely took away their momentum. However, Stanford is getting back on track, with three straight wins over San Jose State, UT Arlington, and Colorado.

Stanford now has an interesting NET resume, which is valued in quads. Essentially, quad one games are the toughest, while quad four games are the easiest. The levels of these quad games are subject to change depending on a team's season.

The Cardinal have played in just one quad one game this season, where they beat St. Louis at a neutral site. Winning a Q1 game is massive for a program's March Madness hopes, and puts them in a potential position to be competitive for the tournament.

In quad two, Stanford is also 1-0, with that win being their neutral site victory over Colorado in Phoenix last weekend. The victory immensely helps the Cardinal’s resume, and going undefeated in quad one and two games thus far is incredible for Stanford’s chances to make the tournament.

Stanford has played five games in quad three this season, going 4-1. They have wins over Montana State, Minnesota, San Jose State, and UT Arlington. Their only loss in Q3 came to Seattle, a game that could potentially move to quad two if the Redhawks succeed in WCC play this season.

The Cardinal's win over Minnesota could potentially move to quad two as well, depending on their success in the Big Ten this season.

Finally, Stanford is 4-1 in quad four, with wins over Portland State, Montana, Louisiana, and Portland. Their only loss came to UNLV at home, a tough game that could end up altering their tournament hopes if this stays as a quad four loss.

In Stanford’s final 19 games of the season, they play a mixture of teams. The Cardinal will play nine quad one games this season, coming against Louisville, Virginia, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Duke, Miami, Wake Forest, Cal (away), and NC State.

They will play five quad two games, Cal (home), Florida State, Clemson, SMU, and Notre Dame. In quad three, they will play Notre Dame, Boston College, and Pitt. And finally, quad four consists of just CSU Northridge and Georgia Tech.

Stanford’s resume has been somewhat successful so far. Being undefeated in quad one and quad two is a massive accomplishment and surely will bring some eyes to the committee. However, a quad three and four loss hurt the Cardinal’s chances of potentially being in the tournament in March.

It’s going to be an immensely interesting rest of the season to see how those games potentially change in value, for better or worse. With a tough conference schedule, Stanford will have a tough and rocky road to March Madness. But with a few big wins and consistent success, we could also see the Cardinal in the tournament for the first time in 12 years.

