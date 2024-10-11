Previewing Stanford football's matchup against No. 11 Notre Dame
On the road again. After two straight losses, the Stanford Cardinal (2-3, 1-2 ACC) will hit the road once more, taking on No. 11 Notre Dame in what not only will be a big game, but will be a rivalry renewed. Both teams have a deep history, having met on a yearly basis since 1997 (except for the 2020 COVID season).
Playing in Notre Dame Stadium will be no easy task, with an atmosphere that has shown year in and year out to be one of the best in all of college football. For Stanford, a win would mean everything, as it would not only be an upset but would get the team back on track for a bowl appearance and in the win column once more. Here is everything you need to know for this weekend's matchup.
Game Information
When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 12:30 p.m. (PDT)
Where: Notre Dame Stadium; Notre Dame, Indiana
How to watch: NBC Sports
Spread: Notre Dame: -23.5
Moneyline: Notre Dame: -2500; Stanford: +1100
Total: 45.5
Players to Watch - Stanford
Justin Lamson, QB
All year long, Lamson has been in a quarterback rotation with Ashton Daniels, with Lamson coming in more during short yardage running situations. And while he hadn’t started a game up until last week, an injury sustained to Daniels in the fourth quarter of the game vs. Clemson kept him out of action last week, clearing the way for Lamson to make his first start of the season.
Despite struggling, going 13-for-24 for 103 yards and an interception, Lamson showed immense promise as well, making some good plays with his legs. While Daniels should be available to play against the Irish, Lamson should also expect to keep seeing some action this week as the Cardinal look to get their offense back on track.
Tristan Sinclair, LB
In his sixth year with Stanford, Sinclair is the most seasoned veteran of the group and especially over the past few seasons, he has evolved into the leader of the defense, manning the linebacker spot with Gaethan Bernadel, with the two forming a dominant duo.
Last week against Virginia Tech, Sinclair led the team in tackles with 12, making six solo while recording half a tackle for loss. Having been key in leading the team through the transition into the Troy Taylor era, Sinclair has been a vital presence during his tenure at The Farm and against a team like Notre Dame, his leadership will be as important as ever.
Chris Davis Jr., RB
The freshmen running backs at Stanford continue to impress, with Micah Ford having already proved himself to be a dominant force. But Davis Jr. has provided Stanford with flexibility at the running back spot, putting together a strong game against Virginia Tech where he carried the ball eight times for 47 yards and an average of 5.9 yards per carry. A four-star recruit out of high school, Davis came in with the idea that he would be able to contribute right away and so far, he has done just that.
Players to Watch - Notre Dame
Riley Leonard, QB
After a stellar three year tenure as Duke’s quarterback, Leonard comes to Notre Dame to lead the Irish and so far has been everything that the team has needed and more. Currently having thrown for 750 yards, three touchdowns and an interception while also leading the Irish with 59 carries for 354 yards and seven touchdowns.
In a big win over Louisville last week, Leonard went 17-for-23 with 163 yards and two passing touchdowns, also carrying the ball 13 times for 52 yards and a score. The true embodiment of a dual threat quarterback, Leonard could very well be the most talented signal caller that Stanford has faced so far this season and will pose a real challenge for them this week.
Jeremiyah Love, RB
Last season, Love made an immediate impact as a true freshman, contributing 385 rushing yards and a touchdown as Notre Dame’s run game proved to be a lethal force in college football. And this season, Love has managed to build off of his strong freshman campaign, having carried the ball 57 times for 373 yards and five touchdowns, trailing only Leonard as the team’s leading rusher in all categories.
Love’s best game this season came against Purdue in week three when he carried the ball 10 times for 109 yards and a score. A crucial piece to Notre Dame’s offense, Love’s strong play to start off this season has kept the Fighting Irish among college football’s best.
Xavier Watts, S
Now in his senior year, Watts is a bonafide leader for the defense, manning the defensive backfield and being a key reason why Notre Dame has had some solid success in pass coverage. With 15 solo tackles, a forced fumble and two interceptions to start off this season, the last couple of seasons have seen Watts evolve into a true ballhawk, coming off a seven interception 2023 season. With the Irish eager to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff, Watts' dominance on defense has been a very welcome sight for Notre Dame.
By the Numbers
38 - Number of times Stanford and Notre Dame have met
Stanford and Notre Dame have a storied rivalry, having previously met 37 times before. Notre Dame leads the all-time series 22-14, winning the last meeting 56-23 in November of 2023. The two teams play for a trophy called the Battle of the Legends, which started in 1989, with the Irish leading the trophy series 19-13.
16-14 - Score of last win that Stanford football had over Notre Dame
The Cardinal last picked up a win over Notre Dame in the 2022 season, getting three field goals from Joshua Karty and a touchdown from former running back Casey Filkins to take home the 16-14 victory on the road. For the game, Filkins carried the ball 32 times for 91 yards and his touchdown, leading all offensive players from both teams in the game.
12 - Current ranking of Stanford’s run defense
Despite the 2-3 record, one aspect of Stanford’s team that has been consistently good is the run defense, which currently ranks No. 12 in the entire NCAA. Through the first six games of the season, Stanford has only allowed about 88 yards per game, which ranks second in the ACC. In fact, Stanford’s run defense has been so dominant, that no other opponent has run for more yards in a game than them.
Score prediction
Notre Dame 42, Stanford 24
The last couple weeks have been a major struggle for the Cardinal. Since taking home the upset win over Syracuse after the bye week in their first ever ACC game, the Cardinal have since fallen in two straight, losing to both Clemson and Virginia Tech while only managing to score 21 total points. Notre Dame, a team that aside from a two point upset loss to Northern Illinois in week two, are dominant and have gotten back on track, especially offensively, where they put up 66 points against Purdue.
Notre Dame has been one of college football’s best for years now and with an elite quarterback, solid playmakers and a strong defense, it is always hard to bet against them. Stanford will be on the road for this one and with what the Irish have shown over the last couple of weeks, it will be hard to see things changing this game.