Previewing Stanford football's matchup against Virginia Tech
Time to bounce back. Falling 40-14 against No. 17 ranked Clemson last week, the Stanford Cardinal (2-2, 1-1 ACC) will return home after nearly a month to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-3, 0-1 ACC). In only the second-ever meeting between the two programs, the Cardinal head back into Stanford Stadium not only determined to get their season back on track, but prove that the loss last week does not matter for the program.
For Virginia Tech, a loss on the last play of the game in controversial fashion to Miami last week has the Hokies chomping at the bit to break a two game skid, as two straight close losses has the team antsy for a victory.
Game Information
When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 12:30 p.m. PDT
Where: Stanford Stadium; Stanford, California
How to watch: ESPN/ACC Network/Fubo/SlingTV
Spread: Virginia Tech: -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Virginia Tech: -350; Stanford: +260
Total: 49.5
Players to Watch - Stanford
Micah Ford, RB
It is safe to say that Ford has officially earned the starting running back job for the Cardinal. Starting the year behind guys like Sedrick Irvin and Chris Davis Jr., Ford has since emerged as the top dog with strong showings in practice. After a game against Clemson where he ran for 122 yards against a top defense en route to earning ACC Rookie of the Week, Ford will get another chance to get a majority of the touches. Looking like a star, it is quite possible that by the season’s end, Ford will have become an integral part of the offense.
Emmett Mosley V, WR
In only his first ever college game, Mosley wasted no time in making his presence known as in addition to leading the team in targets against Clemson, he also led the team with seven catches, recording 48 yards and also catching a touchdown. Hampered by an injury early in the season, Mosley’s dominant first game should put him in line to get even more looks this week as he evolves into a complimentary piece to go with Elic Ayomanor.
Aaron Morris, DB
With Jay Green’s status for this week still questionable, Morris could get more snaps at nickel corner. Morris made four tackles while breaking up a pass against Clemson, which instills confidence in him should he end up getting the start. Seeing limited action as a reserve at corner and on special teams last season, Morris has gotten more of an expanded role in 2024, and through the team’s first few games, it appears that he has not only taken full advantage of his opportunity, but he has thrived in it.
Players to Watch - Virginia Tech
Kyron Drones, QB
His first two years at Baylor saw him play a limited role, but since coming to Virginia Tech before the start of last year, Drones has since evolved into one of the conference’s top quarterbacks, finishing with 17 touchdowns to only three interceptions in 2023.
In 2024, Drones has continued his level of excellence, as in the Hokies’ overtime loss to Miami, Drones was a big reason why the team was in it until the very end, throwing for 189 yards and two touchdowns while also carrying the ball 10 times for 43 yards. A 6’2”, 234 pound quarterback, Drones brings size to the position and combined with his athleticism and football IQ, he will present the Cardinal with a very tough challenge.
Bhayshul Tuten, RB
Four in a row. Since rushing for only 34 yards in week one, Tuten has since been on a tear, having rushed for over 100 yards in four consecutive games, finishing with 120 yards in week two, 115 yards in week three, 122 yards in week four and last week against Miami, Tuten ran the ball 19 times for 141 yards and a touchdown, with his longest run being a massive 55 yarder.
Tuten, who burst onto the scene in 2022 when he finished the campaign with 1,363 yards and 13 touchdowns, currently has 532 yards through four games so far this year and if he continues this pace, he will be on track to finish his college career with another 1,000 yard season.
Mansoor Delane, DB
A breakout year is happening for Delane. With only two career interceptions in two years prior to this season, Delane already has two interceptions in 2024 while also having become a very dominant tackler, leading the Hokies with seven tackles against Miami last week. Tall and athletic, Delane is very strong in coverage and while the Hokies have lost two straight, their defense has been strong, and with the pass coverage having shown flashes of brilliance, Delane has been a big part of that.
By the Numbers
2011- last meeting between the two teams
Stanford and Virginia Tech have played only one time in history, last doing so in the 2011 Orange Bowl, when the Andrew Luck led Cardinal took down the Hokies 40-12. Luck was awarded the game’s MVP award after he threw four touchdown passes and went 18-for-23 with 287 yards, 201 of them coming in the second half. It was also the final game of the Jim Harbaugh era, who left to become the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers following the victory.
Two - number of upperclassmen that have caught a pass for Stanford this season
This season has been all about the young guys. While the team’s receiving core is their youngest position group, all of their leading pass catchers are underclassmen, with Elic Ayomanor (redshirt sophomore) leading the team in yards and Ismael Cisse (redshirt freshman) leading the nation with 20 catches by a freshman. Through four games, only two upperclassmen in Sam Roush and Mudia Reuben have caught a pass. Reuben however, is now out for the year, which could very well give another freshman in Mosley V even more opportunities.
Eight - current ranking of Stanford’s run defense in the NCAA
Stanford may be 2-2, but one area that it has been extremely consistent in this season is run defense, with the defensive unit only allowing 76.3 rushing yards per game to opponents, which leads the ACC and also has it ranked as the No. 8 team in the nation in that department. In the first half, the Cardinal have also allowed the third-fewest number of rushing yards, having only given up 103.
Score prediction
Virginia Tech 30, Stanford 27
Don’t be fooled by the 2-3 record, Virginia Tech is a very good football team. In each loss, the Hokies have fallen by no more than a touchdown in each one, losing 34-27 to Vanderbilt week one in overtime, 26-23 to Rutgers in week four and losing 38-34 to Miami last game in controversial fashion, when Drones threw a hail mary in the end zone that was intercepted but initially looked like it was caught by a VT player which would have resulted in the win.
The Hokies took a Miami team that has been red-hot and ranked No. 7 in the nation down to the wire, which is another example of just how competitive of a team they are. A good offensive team, the Hokies are well-rounded, possessing a strong passing game and running game while defensively, they are capable of minimizing the impact of any opponent’s offense. Stanford has been a much improved team this season, but so are the Hokies. Combined how close the Hokies have been the last two weeks to winning and the experience that they have on their roster and you get a team that may once again be too much for the rebuilding Cardinal.