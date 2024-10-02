Ashton Daniels, Jay Green uncertain for this week against Virginia Tech
Playing in a hard fought game against Clemson that saw the Stanford Cardinal (2-2, 1-1 ACC) fly home with the 40-14 loss, a couple players will go into this week against Virginia Tech with uncertain statuses as quarterback Ashton Daniels and defensive back Jay Green went down in the game with injuries.
Green, who has been playing nickel cornerback since joining the Cardinal, suffered a lower body injury in the first quarter of the loss and is questionable this week against Virginia Tech, with head coach Troy Taylor saying during media availability that while the team is hopeful that Green can play, they are also preparing for the possibility of him being out, and are confident in who they have to fill the void.
“We’ve got a number of guys that can do it,” Taylor said. “Aaron Morris is a young man that has started to play a lot of football and has done a good job and then we’ve got some younger freshmen that can also contribute. And then Collin Wright always has the ability to play nickel, which he did on Saturday night. He played nickel most of the evening after Jay went out.”
As for Daniels, the injury that he sustained in the fourth quarter was to his lower body and while officially listed as day-to-day, he will have a chance to be available to start this week against the Hokies. However, if he is unable to play, it will be Justin Lamson who will get the call to start with Myles Jackson and Charlie Mirer as the next ones in line.
“He’s got a chance to play,” Taylor said of Daniels’ status. “It’ll be just how much he improves throughout the week, but there’s a definite chance he can play.”
If Lamson does start, Taylor mentioned that he does not expect a big change to the game plan, as Lamson’s experience with the scheme and the first team offense will have him ready to go if need be.
“He gets half the reps in practice each day,” Taylor said. “So, we’ve got a lot of confidence in him, he knows the system well so it will not affect play calling at all.”
The Cardinal have also confirmed that wide receiver Mudia Reuben, who was poised for a big junior season, is done for the year after getting injured during the Syracuse game and is now eligible for a medical redshirt.
“I haven’t had a chance to talk to him about that,” Taylor said. “Obviously, he was really coming along as a player, he definitely has that option. He wants to get through the surgery and all that but, he’s got a big upside and he’s an awesome, awesome guy so if that’s something he wants to do, then I’m in full support of that.”
While Stanford awaits the status of Green and Daniels, it will also begin getting locked in and focused on preparations for a big game this week, where the team will return home for the first time in three weeks to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies. Kickoff for the game will be at 12:30 p.m. (PT) and will be broadcast live on the ACC Network.