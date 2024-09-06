Previewing Stanford Football's Week Two Matchup Against Cal Poly
Time for redemption. After falling to TCU in week one, the Stanford Cardinal will return to Stanford Stadium this weekend, eager to get the sour taste of a loss out of their mouths and win their first home game since 2022. For Stanford (0-1), locking in and coming out firing against an FCS opponent in Cal Poly (0-1) that will be chomping at the bit to pull off the upset.
Game Information
When: Saturday, Sep. 7, 4:00 p.m. PDT
Where: Stanford Stadium; Palo Alto, California
How to watch: ACC Network Extra/ESPN+
Spread: Stanford: -15.5 ; Cal Poly: +15.5
Moneyline: Stanford: -1600; Cal Poly: +860
Players to Watch - Stanford
Jackson Harris, WR
Aside from Elic Ayomanor, Harris was the go-to guy in week one, being targeted eight times despite only catching two passes in Stanford’s week one loss. Getting his first taste of action as a starter, Harris has immediately become a big piece to the offense, adding himself to the receiving core of Ayomanor and Tiger Bachmeier.
While seeing some struggles in week one, Harris is a very talented player and now that he has that first game as a starter under his belt, he will only continue to get better. There most likely won’t be a reason why quarterback Ashton Daniels stops targeting him when he lines up against Cal Poly’s defensive backs.
Micah Ford, RB
Going into the game against TCU, Sedrick Irvin was the expected starter, even being listed as the top running back on the pregame depth chart. But it was Ford who led the team in carries, carrying the ball nine times to Irvin’s five. However, TCU is a very strong team, and for a true freshman like Ford to have his first game against a top Big 12 opponent can come with some growing pains as he only recorded 11 yards while averaging 1.2 yards per carry.
Despite all that, Ford’s talent combined with his strong training camp has earned him the opportunity to showcase what he can do, and Cal Poly is the perfect game for the young star to redeem himself and put together a breakout game.
Jay Green, S
Lacking depth on defense last year, the Cardinal made it a point to address that issue in the offseason, going out and grabbing Green from the portal as he was looking for a fresh start after announcing his transfer from Washington. So far, his addition has proved to be one the team needed as in his very first game as a Cardinal, he not only was third on the team with seven tackles, but he also forced a fumble and had a fumble recovery, being involved in both the turnovers that Stanford forced in the game.
Because of his strong showing in week one, Green has most likely earned himself an even bigger role against Cal Poly and if that is the case, be on the lookout for him to put together yet another strong performance.
Players to Watch - Cal Poly
Kian Salehi, WR
The Cal Poly offense did not put up many flashy numbers last week, but Salehi was one of the guys that did, leading the way in receiving for the Mustangs in week one, catching five passes on six targets for 62 yards and averaging 12.4 yards per catch. Despite not finding the endzone, Salehi did a good job of getting open, and after a solid first game, he should factor in quite nicely this week.
Judaea Moon, LB
A prototypical linebacker knows how to fly around the field, making plays on both ends. While the defense came up short in keeping San Diego from scoring more points, Moon had himself a very productive day, leading the team in tackles with 11 while also recording a tackle for loss. Having a high motor while also being known for his physicality, Moon should be one to keep an eye on whenever Cal Poly’s defense steps out onto the field.
Giancarlo Woods, WR
Salehi put together a solid game in week one, but so did Woods, as he caught six passes for 62 yards and a touchdown while also leading the team with 12 targets. Standing at 6-foot-1, 195, Woods may not be the biggest guy, but his athleticism is apparent whenever he runs a route, and his ability to make tough catches makes him a very valuable target for the Mustangs. While Salehi is beginning to emerge as a top target, potentially taking some targets away from Woods, his talent has shown that the Mustangs have a very strong 1-2 punch at the receiver position.
By the Numbers
30-23 - score of the last game that Stanford played against an FCS school
Facing an FCS team last year as well, Stanford hosted the No. 8 ranked team in the FCS at the time in Sacramento State, the same team that Troy Taylor coached the season prior, with the Cardinal losing 30-23 in week three. The loss to the Hornets marked the first time in 18 years that the Cardinal lost to an FCS program.
2012 - the last season in which Cal Poly beat an FBS team
Facing its only FBS opponent of the season this week, the Mustangs will go into Palo Alto on a mission, looking to be the first Mustangs team since 2012 to beat an FBS program, when they beat Wyoming 24-22 in week two of the 2012 season.
Zero - both the number of times Stanford and Cal Poly have played each other and the number of day games Stanford has won in the Troy Taylor era
Saturday has the potential to be a very significant day for the Troy Taylor era of Stanford football for a couple of reasons. First, this will be the first time that both Cal Poly and Stanford have ever played each other, meaning a win for the Cardinal would be a first for the program. Also, the team did not win a day game last season in Taylor’s first season as the head coach and with kickoff being in the afternoon this weekend, Stanford will have the chance to win a day game for the first time with Taylor roaming the sidelines.
Score prediction
Stanford 34, Cal Poly 13
While every game is a difficult one, this is one of those games that Stanford should theoretically be able to win without much issue. In many instances, while the games may end up being close, an FCS school does not beat an FBS school because of the two levels being relatively different. Stanford did lose to Sacramento State last year, but that was also the season right after Taylor left and the Hornets being very familiar with his play style.
Now having a roster that is relatively similar to what it was last year, with those guys having another year of experience under their belts, this team is better and more competitive and should be able to win games like these fairly convincingly. After losing to TCU, the Cardinal will come back out and redeem themselves, going home with a win and heading to Syracuse with a 1-1 record.