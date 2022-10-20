Previewing Stanford's Week 8 matchup against Arizona State

Stanford has found themselves in what has been quite an unfamiliar situation this season and even dating back to last season, which is with a chance to win back-to-back games.

The Cardinal pulled off a huge upset last week when they beat Notre Dame on the road for just the fifth time in school history, a win that ended a four-game losing streak on the season and a three-game losing streak in the series. The win also gave them their first win over an FBS program in a year, but this week's game against Arizona State provides a chance to end another streak. With a win over Arizona State, it would be Stanford's first conference win since last season when they beat Oregon in Week 5.

The drift of both programs has been looking for the win that can change the course of the year, and something they can build on. Arizona State beat the ranked Huskies at home and had a bye week after. Stanford just beat rival Notre Dame now they face off against each other. Programs hoping to have a better season than last, similar situations, losing teams that get to face off against a team that is coming off a big win, but isn't necessarily a good team by certain measures. When you even look at the teams they are merely similar statically.

Why Arizona State Will Win

Confidence, just beat a ranked team now with a bye week to get healthy and prepare for Stanford. The Sun Devils will be ready, led by quarterback Emory Jones who is coming off of a head injury in the upset win against Washington. His backup Trenton Bourguet did the heavy lifting in the upset throwing nearly the same amount of touchdowns Jones has all season. Jones has thrown the ball for 1,120 yards for four touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Jones hasn't provided much for the Sun Devil offense. However, senior running back Xazavian Valladay is the workhorse who averages 5.9 yards per carry, while running 96 times for 566 and 6 touchdowns on the season. The Sun Devil offense also has Sophmore running back Daniyel Ngata who averages 6.4 per carry.

The Sun Devils will attack the Stanford defense on the ground, understanding their best offense is on the ground and the Cardinal defense struggles to stop the run. So what will they do look to RUN the ball! That is what they should do and I guess is what they will do. When facing a defense that gives up 200 yards on the ground weekly, every team should run against them, expect Arizona State to rush for at least 150 yards on the ground possibly even more.

Why Stanford Will Win

Coming off a huge win against Notre Dame. Stanford has now played their two best games of the season in back-to-back weeks. They may only have one win to show for it, but they are playing much better ball now. The goal for Stanford is to throw the ball and start fast. Tanner McKee who leads the offensive attack has thrown the ball for 1,537 yards for 10 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. The only bad thing is the Cardinal lost leading receiver Michael Wilson for the season. The Cardinal offense will lean on seniors Elijah Higgins and Brycen Tremayne in the passing game. Arizona State's secondary has given up some big plays throughout the season and given up big games to quarterbacks.

Stanford will look to take advantage of a defense that gives up nearly 250 yards of passing in the air. Tanner McKee should be able to take advantage and have himself a game. If McKee can play up to the hype is getting from NFL teams regarding the NFL draft the Cardinal will win. Stanford needs to win this game, if they do they can change their season around by gaining a bit of confidence or momentum. Good to get young players on the team to big wins while trying to fix the culture back to winning.

Team Stats

Looking at the team stats you will see how close these teams match up statistically.