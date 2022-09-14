Skip to main content

Ranking Pac-12 quarterbacks based off their PFF grade through Week 2

The Pac-12 may have some of the most underrated quarterback talent in the country
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It appears that the Pac-12 quarterback scene is still waiting for everyone to heat up, and perform like we expected them to do so. 

On paper, it looked like the Pac-12 would be home to some of the best quarterback play in the country with Caleb Williams, Tanner McKee, and Cam Ward being viewed as some of the nation's best arm talents. However, outside of Williams who looks like he is on par to win USC their first Heisman in over a decade, the conference's quarterbacks each have had one game where they struggle and another where they have bounced back. 

I thought it would be interesting to see where each quarterback within the conference using PFF's grading system, which is best explained on their website as when a "PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play. From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation and are finally converted to a 0-100 scale."

With that being said, let's take a look at where every Pac-12 quarterback ranks based on their PFF grade. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Quarterback J.T. Shrout #5 of the Colorado Buffaloes warms up before a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Folsom Field on September 2, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado.

12. JT Shrout, Colorado

PFF Grade: 43.7

While he may be the answer at quarterback for Colorado, he is struggling mightily this year completing 40% of his passes and accumulating a 13.8 QBR. 

1 / 12

 

In This Article (4)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal
USC Trojans
USC Trojans
UCLA Bruins
UCLA Bruins
Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws the ball on the run during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Ranking Pac-12 quarterbacks based off their PFF grade through Week 2

By Kevin Borba
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff speaks during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater.
Football

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff reportedly eyeing Amazon deal

By Kevin Borba
Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detailed view of the Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium before the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.
Football

FanNation's Week 3 Pac-12 power rankings

By Kevin Borba
A general overall view of the line of scrimmage as Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) prepares to throw the ball on the Pac-12 logo at midfield against the Oregon Ducks in the first half during the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium.
Football

Where every Pac-12 team ranks in ESPN's FPI after Week 2

By Kevin Borba
Seattle Seahawks tight end Colby Parkinson (84) catches a touchdown pass against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Lumen Field.
Cardinal in the NFL

WATCH: Seattle Seahawk fans erupt after Colby Parkinson snags his first career touchdown

By Kevin Borba
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher looks on during the fourth quarter against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field.
Football

College football's biggest losers from Week 2

By Kevin Borba
Stanford offensive tackle Myles Hinton (78), guard Branson Bragg (66) and center Drake Nugent (60) stand on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State.
Football

Stanford offensive guard Branson Bragg announces retirement from football

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Andrew Luck (12) throws during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the 2012 Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium
Cardinal in the Pros

Andrew Luck talks Title IX and "Incredible Women" inducted into Stanford HOF

By Kevin Borba