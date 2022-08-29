Ranking Pac-12 teams by who has the most returning starters

With college football starting this week, fans across the nation are forced to anxiously wait to see if their team has made the necessary improvements from last season.

Thankfully for some teams like Stanford, they are returning a slew of experienced veterans who theoretically should be able to rise to the occasion and not have a learning curve to fight. Whether or not the experience will help some of these teams is to be seen, but the conference is full of seasoned players.

In total, there are four teams that are returning at least eight players on one side of the ball, and six teams that are returning at least seven on one side of the ball. I thought it would be interesting to take a look at which teams are working with the most experience, and which teams are going to have the most new faces in the starting lineup come Saturday.