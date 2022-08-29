Skip to main content

Ranking Pac-12 teams by who has the most returning starters

Some teams in the Pac-12 will have the ability to rely on veteran leadership in 2022 while others will need newcomers to step up
With college football starting this week, fans across the nation are forced to anxiously wait to see if their team has made the necessary improvements from last season. 

Thankfully for some teams like Stanford, they are returning a slew of experienced veterans who theoretically should be able to rise to the occasion and not have a learning curve to fight. Whether or not the experience will help some of these teams is to be seen, but the conference is full of seasoned players.

In total, there are four teams that are returning at least eight players on one side of the ball, and six teams that are returning at least seven on one side of the ball. I thought it would be interesting to take a look at which teams are working with the most experience, and which teams are going to have the most new faces in the starting lineup come Saturday. 

12. Arizona State

A general view of the helmet worn by the Arizona State Sun Devils during their game with the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Offensive Starters Returning: 3

Defensive Starters Returning: 3

Total Starters Returning: 6

11. UCLA

UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly in the first half against the Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Offensive Starters Returning: 5

Defensive Starters Returning: 2

Total Starters Returning: 7

10. Cal

California Golden Bears head coach Justin Wilcox stands on the field with crutches before the game against the Sacramento State Hornets at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium.

Offensive Starters Returning: 3

Defensive Starters Returning: 6

Total Starters Returning: 9

9. Washington State

Washington State Cougars running back Max Borghi (21) celebrates a score with teammates Washington State Cougars wide receiver Donovan Ollie (6) and Washington State Cougars wide receiver Lincoln Victor (85) during a game against the Brigham Young Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.Washington State Cougars running back Max Borghi (21) celebrates a score with teammates Washington State Cougars wide receiver Donovan Ollie (6) and Washington State Cougars wide receiver Lincoln Victor (85) during a game against the Brigham Young Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.

Offensive Starters Returning: 4

Defensive Starters Returning: 6

Total Starters Returning: 10

8. USC

Keaontay Ingram #28 of the USC Trojans rushes as he is tackled by Mitchell Agude #45 of the UCLA Bruins, losing his helmet, during the first quarter at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 20, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Offensive Starters Returning: 6

Defensive Starters Returning: 4

Total Starters Returning: 10

7. Washington

Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Rachaad White (3) rushes against Washington Huskies linebacker Jackson Sirmon (43) and defensive back Kyler Gordon (2) during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.

Offensive Starters Returning: 7

Defensive Starters Returning: 5

Total Starters Returning: 12

6. Colorado

USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Karl Dorrell (center) looks on during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl.

Offensive Starters Returning: 6

Defensive Starters Returning: 6

Total Starters Returning: 12

5. Oregon

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Steven Jones (74) against the Iowa State Cyclones in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium.

Offensive Starters Returning: 6

Defensive Starters Returning: 7

Total Starters Returning: 13

4. Utah

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) during the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Offensive Starters Returning: 9

Defensive Starters Returning: 5

Total Starters Returning: 14

3. Oregon State

Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan (10) throws the ball against the Utah State Aggies in the first half of the 2021 LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

Offensive Starters Returning: 6

Defensive Starters Returning: 8

Total Starters Returning: 14

2. Arizona

Tight end Alex Lines #88 of the Arizona Wildcats walks to the field before the Territorial Cup game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Tempe, Arizona.

Offensive Starters Returning: 6

Defensive Starters Returning: 9

Total Starters Returning: 15

1. Stanford

Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) calls out the play to teammates during the first quarter against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium

Offensive Starters Returning: 10

Defensive Starters Returning: 7

Total Starters Returning: 17

