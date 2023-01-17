Ranking the top 10 quarterbacks of the 2023 NFL Draft class
College football and NFL fans may constantly squabble over what is more entertaining, but one thing they both agree on is how spectacular the NFL Draft is.
Fans of college football get to watch the players they have supported for the past few years chase their dream, while NFL fans hope and pray that every player they pick will be the one to turn their franchise around. The draftees who have the most potential to turn a franchise around the quickest is the quarterback.
In 2022, we saw just one quarterback chosen in the first round (Kenny Pickett to the Steelers), marking the first time multiple quarterbacks had not been taken in round one since 2012. This year's class isn't generational from top to bottom by any means, but is far better than last year's class. There is a mix of pedigree and guys who have risen to the top in an unexpected manner.
With that being said, there is only one Bryce Young to go around, so let's take a look at who I view as the top-10 quarterback prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Read More
10. Clayton Tune (Houston)
Measurable's: 6-foot-3, 220
Clayton Tune is what many people refer to as a "football guy". He played through a torn hamstring in 2021, and still led Houston to a 12-2 record. The team didn't have the same success this season, but he showed off his ability throwing for over 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns to just 10 picks.
Strength: Good Touch on Passes
Weakness: Locks onto receivers and looks to scramble often
9. Aidan O'Connell (Purdue)
Measurable's: 6-foot-3, 210
O'Connell has the size and the drive that all NFL teams will love. He started his career as a walk-on and eventually ended up a very productive starter. He is renowned for being one of the smartest quarterbacks in the draft class, and will surely give teams something to think about in the mid to later rounds.
Strength: Good decision maker
Weakness: Arm Strength
8. Jake Haener
Measurable's: 6-foot-1, 195
Another guy in this draft class that is a grinder. His performance against UCLA in 2021 put him on the map, and he has shown off great leadership, arm talent, and mobility the past couple years. He finished his career with over 9,000 passing yards with 68 touchdowns to to 18 interceptions. He is someone who it wouldn't surprise me if he ends up becoming a well respected quarterback in the league.
Strength: Arm strength
Weakness: Forces the issue at times
7. Jaren Hall (BYU)
Measurable's: 6-foot-1, 205
While some use his age to knock him, I see it as great experience and maturity. He is one of the most versatile quarterbacks in the class with his ability to make plays with his feet or throw on the run. He is also able to throw out of different arm slots, which helps makes throws into tight windows. This past season was his most complete playing in 12 games, throwing for over 3,000 yards and 31 touchdowns. He also rushed for over 300, and often punished teams with his legs. He is someone who can sneak into an earlier round and shock people.
Strength: Explosive playmaker
Weakness: Injuries
6. Hendon Hooker (Tennessee)
Measurable's: 6-foot-4, 218
Hendon Hooker was well on his way to winning the Heisman before he went down with a knee injury that ended his season. He is a very smart quarterback and who doesn't throw too many interceptions, throwing an average of three per year. He may have resurrected Tennessee this past season, using his great arm and mobility.
Strength: Strong arm
Weakness: Lacks touch and ball security
5. Tanner McKee (Stanford)
Measurable's: 6-foot-6, 228
Tanner McKee may look like the most prototypical quarterback in this class, and if it were 10 years ago would be a lock for the first round. He has an extremely strong arm that can make any throw downfield, and has a great understanding of the game. He doesn't have the numbers that his fellow classmates have, but he was limited by play calling, poor offensive line play, and constantly being in predictable situations. If he had better numbers he would be a first rounder, but this past season did him no favors.
Strength: Arm strength and accuracy
Weakness: Lacks touch and isn't the most mobile
4. Anthony Richardson
Measurable's: 6-foot-4, 236
Florida's Anthony Richardson is a unique case considering he very well could have, and in the opinion of some, should have gone back to school next season. He showed a ton of flashes, but has some obvious room for improvement. He might have the best arm in the class, and despite being one of the best athletes in the draft has great pocket presence. He is everything that the NFL is looking for in a quarterback in this new era of quarterbacks who have big arms and can run. The only issue was that in his first full season of starting he completed just 53% of his passes and had a lot of bad misses. He need up with 17 touchdowns to 9 interceptions, and also added 9 rushing touchdowns. He is a borderline first round guy, and is the biggest wildcard of the class in terms of how much teams will like him.
Strength: Arm strength and elite athleticism
Weakness: Decision making
3. Will Levis (Kentucky)
Measurable's: 6-foot-3, 222
Will Levis has become this classes true wildcard prospect, and his hype reminds me a lot of Trey Lance and Zach Wilson's. He is a talented quarterback for sure, but some have him tabbed as the No. 1 pick and have compared him to Josh Allen. He has a great arm, athleticism and scouts love that he ran an offense comparable to that of the modern-day NFL.
Strength: Arm strength and athleticism
Weakness: Reckless runner
CJ Stroud (Ohio State)
Measurable's: 6-foot-3, 215
Stroud very well might be the most pro-ready quarterback in this class thanks to how cerebral he is. He plays like a true pro, and is always making the right throw at the right speed/angle. He has been made the others around him better, and has put up huge numbers throwing for 85 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions in his two years as the starter.
Strength: IQ and touch
Weakness: Throwing under pressure
1. Bryce Young (Alabama)
Measurable's: 6-foot-0, 194
Bryce Young may need to send a muffin basket to Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson, and even Baker Mayfield for paving the way for undersized quarterbacks. He possessed the second-highest passing grade among Power-Five quarterbacks last season, and after losing two top-50 picks at wide receiver, he still had the highest passing grade among Power-Five quarterbacks this season. He has a clutch gene that you see on Sunday's where you know 30 or more seconds remaining on the clock is too many.
Strength: Clutch gene and mobility
Weakness: His frame