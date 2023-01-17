Skip to main content

Ranking the top 10 quarterbacks of the 2023 NFL Draft class

The 2023 NFL Draft class is home to some elite quarterback play
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

College football and NFL fans may constantly squabble over what is more entertaining, but one thing they both agree on is how spectacular the NFL Draft is.

Fans of college football get to watch the players they have supported for the past few years chase their dream, while NFL fans hope and pray that every player they pick will be the one to turn their franchise around. The draftees who have the most potential to turn a franchise around the quickest is the quarterback. 

In 2022, we  saw just one quarterback chosen in the first round (Kenny Pickett to the Steelers), marking the first time multiple quarterbacks had not been taken in round one since 2012. This year's class isn't generational from top to bottom by any means, but is far better than last year's class. There is a mix of pedigree and guys who have risen to the top in an unexpected manner. 

With that being said, there is only one Bryce Young to go around, so let's take a look at who I view as the top-10 quarterback prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

10. Clayton Tune (Houston)

North Carolina, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune (3) throws the ball against the East Carolina Pirates during the second half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

Measurable's: 6-foot-3, 220 

Clayton Tune is what many people refer to as a "football guy". He played through a torn hamstring in 2021, and still led Houston to a 12-2 record. The team didn't have the same success this season, but he showed off his ability throwing for over 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns to just 10 picks.

Strength: Good Touch on Passes

Weakness: Locks onto receivers and looks to scramble often

9. Aidan O'Connell (Purdue)

Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) passes during the first half of the Big Ten Championship against the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Measurable's: 6-foot-3, 210

O'Connell has the size and the drive that all NFL teams will love. He started his career as a walk-on and eventually ended up a very productive starter. He is renowned for being one of the smartest quarterbacks in the draft class, and will surely give teams something to think about in the mid to later rounds. 

Strength: Good decision maker 

Weakness: Arm Strength 

8. Jake Haener

Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9) throws the ball against the San Diego State Aztecs in the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Measurable's: 6-foot-1, 195

Another guy in this draft class that is a grinder. His performance against UCLA in 2021 put him on the map, and he has shown off great leadership, arm talent, and mobility the past couple years. He finished his career with over 9,000 passing yards with 68 touchdowns to to 18 interceptions. He is someone who it wouldn't surprise me if he ends up becoming a well respected quarterback in the league. 

Strength: Arm strength

Weakness: Forces the issue at times 

7. Jaren Hall (BYU)

BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) throws the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Measurable's: 6-foot-1, 205

While some use his age to knock him, I see it as great experience and maturity. He is one of the most versatile quarterbacks in the class with his ability to make plays with his feet or throw on the run. He is also able to throw out of different arm slots, which helps makes throws into tight windows. This past season was his most complete playing in 12 games, throwing for over 3,000 yards and 31 touchdowns. He also rushed for over 300, and often punished teams with his legs. He is someone who can sneak into an earlier round and shock people.

Strength: Explosive playmaker 

Weakness: Injuries 

6. Hendon Hooker (Tennessee)

Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) looks to pass the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium.

Measurable's: 6-foot-4, 218

Hendon Hooker was well on his way to winning the Heisman before he went down with a knee injury that ended his season. He is a very smart quarterback and who doesn't throw too many interceptions, throwing an average of three per year. He may have resurrected Tennessee this past season, using his great arm and mobility. 

Strength: Strong arm 

Weakness: Lacks touch and ball security 

5. Tanner McKee (Stanford)

Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) calls for the ball during the second quarter against the Colgate Raiders at Stanford Stadium.

Measurable's: 6-foot-6, 228

Tanner McKee may look like the most prototypical quarterback in this class, and if it were 10 years ago would be a lock for the first round. He has an extremely strong arm that can make any throw downfield, and has a great understanding of the game. He doesn't have the numbers that his fellow classmates have, but he was limited by play calling, poor offensive line play, and constantly being in predictable situations. If he had better numbers he would be a first rounder, but this past season did him no favors. 

Strength: Arm strength and accuracy

Weakness: Lacks touch and isn't the most mobile

4. Anthony Richardson

Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida Syndication Ocala Starbanner

Measurable's: 6-foot-4, 236

Florida's Anthony Richardson is a unique case considering he very well could have, and in the opinion of some, should have gone back to school next season. He showed a ton of flashes, but has some obvious room for improvement. He might have the best arm in the class, and despite being one of the best athletes in the draft has great pocket presence. He is everything that the NFL is looking for in a quarterback in this new era of quarterbacks who have big arms and can run. The only issue was that in his first full season of starting he completed just 53% of his passes and had a lot of bad misses. He need up with 17 touchdowns to 9 interceptions, and also added 9 rushing touchdowns. He is a borderline first round guy, and is the biggest wildcard of the class in terms of how much teams will like him. 

Strength: Arm strength and elite athleticism

Weakness: Decision making 

3. Will Levis (Kentucky)

Kentucky's Will Levis grimaces while hoisting the 2022 Governor's Cup trophy after the Wildcats defeated Louisville. Nov. 26, 2022 Louisville Vs Kentucky 2022 Football Syndication The Courier Journal

Measurable's: 6-foot-3, 222

Will Levis has become this classes true wildcard prospect, and his hype reminds me a lot of Trey Lance and Zach Wilson's. He is a talented quarterback for sure, but some have him tabbed as the No. 1 pick and have compared him to Josh Allen. He has a great arm, athleticism and scouts love that he ran an offense comparable to that of the modern-day NFL. 

Strength: Arm strength and athleticism

Weakness: Reckless runner 

CJ Stroud (Ohio State)

Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) drops back to throw the ball against Georgia Bulldogs in the third quarter during the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Measurable's: 6-foot-3, 215

Stroud very well might be the most pro-ready quarterback in this class thanks to how cerebral he is. He plays like a true pro, and is always making the right throw at the right speed/angle. He has been made the others around him better, and has put up huge numbers throwing for 85 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions in his two years as the starter. 

Strength: IQ and touch 

Weakness: Throwing under pressure

1. Bryce Young (Alabama)

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 55-3.

Measurable's: 6-foot-0, 194

Bryce Young may need to send a muffin basket to Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson, and even Baker Mayfield for paving the way for undersized quarterbacks. He possessed the second-highest passing grade among Power-Five quarterbacks last season, and after losing two top-50 picks at wide receiver, he still had the highest passing grade among Power-Five quarterbacks this season. He has a clutch gene that you see on Sunday's where you know 30 or more seconds remaining on the clock is too many. 

Strength: Clutch gene and mobility

Weakness: His frame

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) drops back to throw the ball against Georgia Bulldogs in the third quarter during the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Football

Ranking the top 10 quarterbacks of the 2023 NFL Draft class

By Kevin Borba
Helmet
Recruiting

Stanford offers four-star linebacker Kari Jackson

By Kevin Borba
Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) looks for a touchdown signal in the third quarter of a wild card game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Officials called him short of the goal line.
Football

Skip Bayless claims he would take Cowboys running back Tony Pollard over Christian McCaffery

By Kevin Borba
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) catches a pass against San Francisco 49ers defensive back K'Waun Williams (24) in the fourth quarter in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at AT&T Stadium.
Cardinal in the NFL

Dalton Schultz Makes History Monday Night

By Marco Martinez
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs the ball against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick (6) during the second half at SoFi Stadium.
Cardinal in the NFL

Christian McCaffrey Leads 49ers Backfield in Wild Card Win

By Marco Martinez
Stanford Cardinal head coach Jim Harbaugh watches during the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bears at Memorial Stadium. The Cardinal defeated the Golden Bears 48-14.
Football

Jim Harbaugh to return to Michigan as head coach amid NFL rumors

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws a pass during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium.
Football

The four best fits for Stanford's Tanner McKee in the NFL Draft

By Kevin Borba
Troy Taylor
Football

Athlon Sports predicts Stanford to be the worst team in the Pac-12

By Kevin Borba