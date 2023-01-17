Ranking the top 10 quarterbacks of the 2023 NFL Draft class

College football and NFL fans may constantly squabble over what is more entertaining, but one thing they both agree on is how spectacular the NFL Draft is.

Fans of college football get to watch the players they have supported for the past few years chase their dream, while NFL fans hope and pray that every player they pick will be the one to turn their franchise around. The draftees who have the most potential to turn a franchise around the quickest is the quarterback.

In 2022, we saw just one quarterback chosen in the first round (Kenny Pickett to the Steelers), marking the first time multiple quarterbacks had not been taken in round one since 2012. This year's class isn't generational from top to bottom by any means, but is far better than last year's class. There is a mix of pedigree and guys who have risen to the top in an unexpected manner.

With that being said, there is only one Bryce Young to go around, so let's take a look at who I view as the top-10 quarterback prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft.