Ranking which five coaches in the Pac-12 are under the most pressure in 2022
College football is happening this month, and fans of schools across the nation are eagerly waiting to see how their favorite team will do.
However, excitement isn't the only thing that fans are feeling as some of them are feeling angst towards a program and its coach. Despite the season not even having started yet, there are coaches around the country that are under the spotlight, and really need a successful season in 2022. A handful of those coaches reside in the Pac-12, whether they be new faces in the conference or familiar faces that have been stuck in a rut.
While a coach like Lincoln Riley is in no threat of losing his job, that doesn't mean that there isn't pressure on he and his newly constructed team to succeed. That is why I thought it would be entertaining to rank the five coaches in the Pac-12 that I think are under the most pressure in the 2022 season, whether it be for reasons such as preseason hype or the coach is at risk of losing his job.
David Shaw, Stanford
Staying in the Bay Area, Stanford's head coach David Shaw has been on quite the fall from grace as he started off his tenure in spectacular fashion. Shaw had the program in the best state it had ever been in, and was considered one of the best coaches across the country. However, his success has fizzled lately as Stanford has had two losing seasons in the past three years and ESPN's FPI is calling for their third sub .500 season in the past four years.
One of the things that may be saving Shaw, is he might get a chance to change his coordinators before he is given the boot. However, that is where a lot of the frustration has stemmed from as he seems to be refusing to change his offense in any manner. Stanford's offense is full of talent, which could help mask the issues the defense will have but Shaw needs to take full advantage of the experience he has on that side of the ball otherwise his tenure could come to an end.
Justin Wilcox, Cal
The Justin Wilcox experience has been one that consist of being in just about every game, only to lose by a touchdown. Cal's defense is typically one of the more consistent ones in the country, but on offense the team just has not been able to be produce. Wilcox is just a weird case in general, as he had two winning seasons at Cal in 2018 and 2019 but has yet to have a .500 record in conference play. Not to mention, his record since 2019 is 6-10.
With Purdue transfer Jack Plummer coming in to replace the inconsistent Chase Garbers, there is some growing optimism surrounding the offense. I just don't know if Wilcox will be able to survive another mediocre to bad season before Cal decides to move on from him.
Karl Dorrell, Colorado
Unfortunately for Karl Dorrell this season may end with him in search of a new job. The Colorado head coach got off to a great start in 2020, finishing the season 4-2 with a bowl game appearance but it has been downhill since.
Colorado went 4-8 last season and saw a mass exodus of transfers leave the program. Not to mention, they are predicted by ESPN's FPI to win about three games in 2022. If there isn't some improvement, I would have to imagine that his time in Boulder will come to an end.
Lincoln Riley, USC
You all knew this one was coming, as while he isn't at risk of losing his job he will have the eyes of the college football world watching him and hoping for his failure. Lincoln Riley's departure from Oklahoma, combined with the super offense he built in the transfer portal, and the move to the Big Ten it is giving LeBron James to the Miami Heat vibes. USC is the villain of college football, and they are also expected to contend nationally right away.
That's a ton of pressure, especially considering the team went 4-8 last season. He brought in the firepower to turn that around right away, but he will not be given the grace period that most first year coaches are given.
Chip Kelly, UCLA
This almost certainly has to be the year for this program under Chip Kelly. Kelly’s record at UCLA is 18-25, which is the worst record of any coach in school history who lasted four seasons. Last season saved him a little time as the team finished with eight wins, which was the first time in four years they surpassed four years.
Everything is currently favoring the Bruins as they return their fifth year starter at quarterback in Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and also return one of the nation's best running backs in Zach Charbonnet. He did receive a new contract after last season, but the fine print states if Kelly is fired after Dec. 16 of next year, UCLA wouldn’t owe him another dime. UCLA has the easiest schedule in the Pac-12, and should be contending for a Pac-12 championship appearance. If they don't at least contend, the program may have a new coach ahead of their move to the Big Ten.