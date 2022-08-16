Ranking which five coaches in the Pac-12 are under the most pressure in 2022

College football is happening this month, and fans of schools across the nation are eagerly waiting to see how their favorite team will do.

However, excitement isn't the only thing that fans are feeling as some of them are feeling angst towards a program and its coach. Despite the season not even having started yet, there are coaches around the country that are under the spotlight, and really need a successful season in 2022. A handful of those coaches reside in the Pac-12, whether they be new faces in the conference or familiar faces that have been stuck in a rut.

While a coach like Lincoln Riley is in no threat of losing his job, that doesn't mean that there isn't pressure on he and his newly constructed team to succeed. That is why I thought it would be entertaining to rank the five coaches in the Pac-12 that I think are under the most pressure in the 2022 season, whether it be for reasons such as preseason hype or the coach is at risk of losing his job.