Recapping Stanford's Week 7 win against Stanford

After building a nice 10 point lead in the first half, Stanford looked to continue their success against a hot Notre Dame team.

The second half started how most of the first half went, which was both teams going three and out. In one of the few drives that either team was able to move down the field, Stanford was able to add a field goal to go up 13-0. They did have a chance to score a touchdown, but Michael Wilson dropped a pass that would have put the Cardinal at the Irish one.

Following the field goal, Notre Dame finally woke up on offense as they drove down the field to score their first points of the day on a Audric Estime rushing touchdown to make it 13-7. The ensuing Cardinal possession led to nothing, as the Cardinal went for it on 4th-and-2 and come up short. David Shaw not only wasted a timeout to decide against running Ashton Daniels, but decided that trying a power run play would do the trick.

After missing on would-be touchdown earlier, Drew Pyne uncorked a beautiful throw to Tobias Merriweather for a 41-yard touchdown, and all of a sudden Stanford found themselves trailing after being up 13. This is the second straight week the Cardinal have folded, and given up a double digit lead.

In what was a near disaster for Stanford that likely would have sealed the deal, Tanner McKee's fumble was overturned and it was ruled he was down. After driving down the field, Stanford elected to kick a field goal rather than go for it on fourth down. Joshua Karty continues to be one of the best kickers in the country, as he hit his third kick from 40+ yards to give Stanford the 16-14 lead.

With the Irish driving down the field, Kendall Williamson popped Estime causing him to fumble. Johnathan McGill who was called for pass interference earlier in the drive recovered it.

While the Cardinal didn't score any points after the fumble, their defense came up huge with great coverage, solid tackling, and a huge sack by Stephen Herron. Stanford's win gives them their first victory against an FBS program since last year. The Legends Trophy is coming to Palo Alto!

Stats Comparison:

Total Yards: Stanford 385, ND 311

Passing Yards: Stanford 288 , ND 151

Rushing Yards: Stanford 97, ND 160

Penalties: Stanford 2-12 , ND 3-20

Turnovers: Stanford 0 , ND 2

Time of possession: Stanford 36:07, ND 23:53