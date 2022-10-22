Recapping Stanford's Week 8 win against Arizona State

After going into the half trailing, Stanford came out with authority for about two plays in the third quarter.

They pulled out some trickery to get Elijah Higgins the ball on a carry, and then followed that up with a gritty play by Benjamin Yurosek. After displaying a pulse for about 45 seconds, the offense would crumble and end up punting.

The Sun Devils were no better on their first drive as they would go on to punt, leading to a Stanford touchdown by Elijah Higgins. The touchdown on third down that would have given the Cardinal the lead turned into a field goal to go down 14-9. Another instance of this team shooting themselves in the foot.

After a huge stop on 3rd down, the Cardinal would get the ball and finally kick it into drive. A big run by Casey Filkins combined with a stupid late hit by ASU helped move the Cardinal down the field. The drive similar to everyone of the previous ones would not end in a touchdown, but Joshua Karty would come on to nail his fourth field goal of the day to make 14-12.

The Cardinal would again stop Arizona State, who had some very poor play calling near the red zone. Stanford would then go on to move down the field for a 15 play, 70-yard drive that took over five minutes that ended in a record fifth field goal of the day for Karty. With his fifth made field goal of the day, Karty gave Stanford a 15-14 lead.

Thanks to a huge sack by freshman Ernest Cooper that forced the Sun Devils into an unfriendly distance, Stanford was able to force ASU to punt. The Cardinal offense played it safe (shocking I know) and ended up punting.

With 1:30 left on the clock, ASU looked to pull off some late game heroics. On 4th-and-19 with three ticks left ,receiver Giovanni Sanders made a spectacular catch at the one yard line. However, after further review was ruled out of bounds. Stanford narrowly escapes the Sun Devils in a game that saw no touchdowns from the winning team.

Total Yards: Stanford 399, ASU 355

Passing Yards: Stanford 320 , 227 151

Rushing Yards: Stanford 78, ASU 128

Penalties: Stanford 6-60 , ASU 8-75

Turnovers: Stanford 1 , ASU 1

Time of possession: Stanford 31:38, ASU 28:22