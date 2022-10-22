Skip to main content
Recapping Stanford's Week 8 win against Arizona State

Recapping Stanford's Week 8 win against Arizona State

Stanford recorded their first Pac-12 win in a year
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford recorded their first Pac-12 win in a year

After going into the half trailing, Stanford came out with authority for about two plays in the third quarter. 

They pulled out some trickery to get Elijah Higgins the ball on a carry, and then followed that up with a gritty play by Benjamin Yurosek. After displaying a pulse for about 45 seconds, the offense would crumble and end up punting. 

The Sun Devils were no better on their first drive as they would go on to punt, leading to a Stanford touchdown by Elijah Higgins. The touchdown on third down that would have given the Cardinal the lead turned into a field goal to go down 14-9. Another instance of this team shooting themselves in the foot. 

After a huge stop on 3rd down, the Cardinal would get the ball and finally kick it into drive. A big run by Casey Filkins combined with a stupid late hit by ASU helped move the Cardinal down the field. The drive similar to everyone of the previous ones would not end in a touchdown, but Joshua Karty would come on to nail his fourth field goal of the day to make 14-12. 

The Cardinal would again stop Arizona State, who had some very poor play calling near the red zone. Stanford would then go on to move down the field for a 15 play, 70-yard drive that took over five minutes that ended in a record fifth field goal of the day for Karty. With his fifth made field goal of the day, Karty gave Stanford a 15-14 lead. 

Thanks to a huge sack by freshman Ernest Cooper that forced the Sun Devils into an unfriendly distance, Stanford was able to force ASU to punt. The Cardinal offense played it safe (shocking I know) and ended up punting. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With 1:30 left on the clock, ASU looked to pull off some late game heroics. On 4th-and-19 with three ticks left ,receiver Giovanni Sanders made a spectacular catch at the one yard line. However, after further review was ruled out of bounds. Stanford narrowly escapes the Sun Devils in a game that saw no touchdowns from the winning team. 

Total Yards: Stanford 399, ASU 355

Passing Yards: Stanford 320 , 227 151

Rushing Yards: Stanford 78, ASU 128

Penalties: Stanford 6-60 , ASU 8-75

Turnovers: Stanford 1 , ASU 1

Time of possession: Stanford 31:38, ASU 28:22

In This Article (2)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal
Arizona State Sun Devils
Arizona State Sun Devils

South Bend, Indiana, USA; Stanford Cardinal safety Jonathan McGill (2) celebrates in the closing seconds of the 16-14 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.
Football

Recapping Stanford's Week 8 win against Arizona State

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Elijah Higgins (6) runs after a catch against Oregon State Beavers defensive back Alex Austin (5) during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit:
Football

Halftime recap of Stanford's Week 8 game against Arizona State

By Kevin Borba
Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) rushes for an 80 yard touchdown during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 45-27.
Football

Best college football bets for Week 8

By Kevin Borba
A general overall view of the line of scrimmage as Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) prepares to throw the ball on the Pac-12 logo at midfield against the Oregon Ducks in the first half during the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium.
Football

Predicting the outcome of every Week 8 Pac-12 game

By Kevin Borba
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) with the ball as Washington Football Team outside linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) defends in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Cardinal in the NFL

Christian McCaffrey traded to San Francisco 49ers

By Kevin Borba
Football

Previewing Stanford's Week 8 matchup against Arizona State

By Marco Martinez
General overall view of Pac-12 logo at midfield prior to the Pac-12 Conference championship game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes at Levi's Stadium.
Football

Checking in on potential Pac-12 expansion targets

By Kevin Borba
A general view of the Big 12 Conference logo on the field after the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Oklahoma Sooners at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Football

Big 12 on track to secure new media rights deal in matter of weeks equals bad news for Pac-12

By Kevin Borba