Sports Illustrated Week 9 Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

There is a new No. 1 team after last week's onslaught of games
Just a week ago there was finally a consensus as to who was the best team in the Pac-12, but thanks to another chaotic yet fascinating week the rankings have changed.

We saw No. 10 Oregon handle No. 9 UCLA in what was the biggest game of the college football weekend. The Ducks have continued to be one of the hottest teams in college football after a dreadful start to the season against Georgia. 

We also saw Stanford win a game without scoring a touchdown, Oregon State continue their hot streak in a blowout win over Colorado, and Washington fend off Cal. 

Similar to last week, there are four ranked teams in the conference with No. 8 Oregon, No. 10 USC, No. 12 UCLA, and No. 14 Utah. 

Let's take a look at where each of these teams ranked in the latest version of Sports Illustrated's Power Rankings.

12. Colorado

Quarterback J.T. Shrout #5 of the Colorado Buffaloes warms up before a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Folsom Field on September 2, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado.

Another power ranking, another week at the bottom for Colorado. 

11. Arizona State

Sep 1, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devil quarterback Emory Jones lines up to hike the ball against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Sun Devil Stadium

Not often do you hold a team to no touchdowns and lose, but that's exactly what happened to Arizona State.

10. Cal

Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Jack Plummer (13) passes against the UNLV Rebels during the first quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium.

After having some early success, Cal has found themselves free-falling. 

9. Stanford

South Bend, Indiana, USA; Stanford Cardinal kicker Joshua Karty (43) celebrates after kicking a field goal in the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.

Thankfully for Stanford they have what could be the best kicker in the country, because their offense certainly wasn't helping them last game. 

8. Arizona

Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Jacob Cowing (2) scores a touchdown against the San Diego State Aztecs during the first half at Snapdragon Stadium

The Wildcats were the beneficiaries of a couple teams losing while they didn't play, and stayed in the same spot as last week. 

7. Washington State

Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) is sacked by Oregon Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson (2) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Ducks won 44-41.

Another team that had a bye this past week, the Cougars also didn't move in the latest rankings. 

6. Oregon State

Stanford, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Damien Martinez (6) celebrates with wide receiver Tre'Shaun Harrison (0) after scoring a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium.

The Beavers continue to trend in the right direction, and have a very favorable schedule the rest of the way outside of their matchup against Oregon. They may find themselves fighting for one of the two spots in the Pac-12 Championship.

5. Washington

Sep 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) passes against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

A narrow win over Cal was enough to keep the Huskies in the same spot as last week. Their game against Oregon State this week will pretty much determine the fate of their Pac-12 Championship hopes. 

4. Utah

Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) catches a touchdown pass behind Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman (14) during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. College Football Rose Bowl

The Utes drooped two spots despite not playing, but there was a shake-up at the top that caused it. They still are well in the mix for the Pac-12 Championship. 

3. USC

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws the ball on the run during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium.

I personally had USC at No. 4 and Utah here, but the rest of the voters disagreed with me. I think the Utah win over USC should have them higher until proven otherwise. 

2. UCLA

UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) throws a pass against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The Bruins dropped their first game of the year, and lost their spot atop the Pac-12 power rankings. 

1. Oregon

Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a pass during the first half against Stanford Cardinal defensive end David Bailey (23) at Autzen Stadium.

After weeks of being near the bottom or in the middle, the Ducks have ascended all the way to the top spot in the power rankings. 

