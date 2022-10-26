Sports Illustrated Week 9 Pac-12 Football Power Rankings
Just a week ago there was finally a consensus as to who was the best team in the Pac-12, but thanks to another chaotic yet fascinating week the rankings have changed.
We saw No. 10 Oregon handle No. 9 UCLA in what was the biggest game of the college football weekend. The Ducks have continued to be one of the hottest teams in college football after a dreadful start to the season against Georgia.
We also saw Stanford win a game without scoring a touchdown, Oregon State continue their hot streak in a blowout win over Colorado, and Washington fend off Cal.
Similar to last week, there are four ranked teams in the conference with No. 8 Oregon, No. 10 USC, No. 12 UCLA, and No. 14 Utah.
Read More
Let's take a look at where each of these teams ranked in the latest version of Sports Illustrated's Power Rankings.
12. Colorado
Another power ranking, another week at the bottom for Colorado.
11. Arizona State
Not often do you hold a team to no touchdowns and lose, but that's exactly what happened to Arizona State.
10. Cal
After having some early success, Cal has found themselves free-falling.
9. Stanford
Thankfully for Stanford they have what could be the best kicker in the country, because their offense certainly wasn't helping them last game.
8. Arizona
The Wildcats were the beneficiaries of a couple teams losing while they didn't play, and stayed in the same spot as last week.
7. Washington State
Another team that had a bye this past week, the Cougars also didn't move in the latest rankings.
6. Oregon State
The Beavers continue to trend in the right direction, and have a very favorable schedule the rest of the way outside of their matchup against Oregon. They may find themselves fighting for one of the two spots in the Pac-12 Championship.
5. Washington
A narrow win over Cal was enough to keep the Huskies in the same spot as last week. Their game against Oregon State this week will pretty much determine the fate of their Pac-12 Championship hopes.
4. Utah
The Utes drooped two spots despite not playing, but there was a shake-up at the top that caused it. They still are well in the mix for the Pac-12 Championship.
3. USC
I personally had USC at No. 4 and Utah here, but the rest of the voters disagreed with me. I think the Utah win over USC should have them higher until proven otherwise.
2. UCLA
The Bruins dropped their first game of the year, and lost their spot atop the Pac-12 power rankings.
1. Oregon
After weeks of being near the bottom or in the middle, the Ducks have ascended all the way to the top spot in the power rankings.