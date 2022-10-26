Sports Illustrated Week 9 Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

Just a week ago there was finally a consensus as to who was the best team in the Pac-12, but thanks to another chaotic yet fascinating week the rankings have changed.

We saw No. 10 Oregon handle No. 9 UCLA in what was the biggest game of the college football weekend. The Ducks have continued to be one of the hottest teams in college football after a dreadful start to the season against Georgia.

We also saw Stanford win a game without scoring a touchdown, Oregon State continue their hot streak in a blowout win over Colorado, and Washington fend off Cal.

Similar to last week, there are four ranked teams in the conference with No. 8 Oregon, No. 10 USC, No. 12 UCLA, and No. 14 Utah.

Let's take a look at where each of these teams ranked in the latest version of Sports Illustrated's Power Rankings.