Stanford among Kirk Herbstreit's  top performing teams from Week 7

Stanford secured a huge win over their rival Notre Dame and it didn't go unoticed
Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The losing streak to Notre Dame (3) and more importantly this season (4) finally ended for Stanford on Saturday, as they were able to beat the Irish in South Bend. 

The win marks just the fifth time ever that Stanford has beaten Notre Dame at on the road, and it couldn't have come at a better time for the Cardinal. Stanford was on a four game skid that seemed like it was never going to end, especially after the Week 6 loss to Oregon State that saw Stanford blow their 59.5 minute long lead in the final 30 seconds.The Cardinal held the Irish scoreless until the third quarter, and the defense contrary to weeks prior, was able to make huge plays for the entirety of the game to help solidify the win.

Like I wrote about this weekend, the win likely saved jobs, the team's morale, and could up being a season saving win. Despite the game taking place on what was the most action packed Saturday in years, national analyst took notice as to just how big the win was. 

ESPN's beloved college football analyst, Kirk Herbstreit, even went as far to name Stanford to his 10 top preforming teams of Week 7 with programs such as Tennessee, Michigan, Utah, and TCU also gracing the list. 

Stanford finally having some momentum to build off could be the difference in turning this season around, and playing a struggling team like Arizona State this week only gives them a better chance to continue their success.

Stanford Cardinal
Kirk Herbstreit watches the Ohio State Buckeyes spring football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 16, 2022. Ncaa Football Ohio State Spring Game
