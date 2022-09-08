The keys to Stanford upsetting USC in Week 2

Stanford upsetting the Trojans isn't out of the picture. Not only do I believe this can happen, there are very good reasons it will happen. Don't get me wrong USC has the makings of a great team, but Stanford has what it takes to complete the upset.

While some sites are calling for No. 10 USC to handle Stanford, I think there is a path for them to pull off the upset as long as they improve and even excel in certain areas. I have identified the four keys to Stanford being able to upset USC in consecutive seasons.

Let's take a look at what the Cardinal must do to upset the Trojans.

Establish the run Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports When looking at USC when they played against Rice in Week 1, the Trojans were giving up yards on the ground. The run of course being something the Cardinal excelled with during their game against Colgate, lead by E.J. Smith's 118-yards and two touchdowns. Rice was able to run the ball when they went to a jumbo package, rushing for 146-yards behind Cameron Montgomery's 99-yard yards on only six carries. If Stanford wants to upset the Trojans, they must rely on their star running back E.J. Smith to carry the load and break down what appears to be the weakness of USC's defense. The run opportunities will be there for the Cardinal. Tanner McKee having a monster game Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports The quarterbacks on both teams are likely going to be one of the main keys to determine if their team wins or not. Depending on if Stanford can can continue to have a strong passing attack like we saw against Colgate, it very well could be the difference between them winning or losing. Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee, who some project as a first round quarterback, must have a big game. Against Colgate, McKee was almost perfect outside of his pass that got intercepted early in the second half. He completed 22-of-27 passes throwing for 308-yards and two touchdowns. He looked the best he has since arriving to Stanford, and the Cardinal will continue to rely on him to continue his high level of play. He was able to lead an explosive last week against a lesser opponent, and he needs to show that it is something he can do against a top team like USC. Limit turnovers Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports Stanford's big problem against Colgate was taking care of the ball. However, the issues are very fixable as two of their four turnovers were on punt return. While did muff four punts, but head coach David Shaw addressed those issues when speaking to the media and expressed his confidence that it won't happen again. One turnover was on E.J. Smith, and then there was the interception by Tanner McKee. If Stanford takes care of the ball they will be able to compete with USC, who doesn't need any extra help in terms of having offensive possessions. All turnovers are fixable, this shouldn't worry the Cardinal fans too much unless it persists. Limit USC's explosive plays Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports A big part of the key to success for Stanford and what I view as the most important, is the defense. Stanford must play disciplined defense, and prevent USC's offense from making explosive plays. If they can limit USC to just 3 explosive plays they will be in a great situation to compete for the upset. An explosive play from my perspective, is any rush play that goes for twelve or more yards and any pass play that goes for twenty or more. The defense must also get after USC quarterback Caleb Williams. If they can sack him 3 or more times, which they did show an improved pass rush against Colgate with two sacks and seven hurries, they can win this game. Defense will be legitimately tested for the first time this season in their new scheme, so we will see if it really is working as well as it seemed to be against Colgate.

Sounds like Stanford must do a lot to win this game and upset USC. However, this isn't doing much, this is making it a gritty game and winning in the trenches. Stanford has a better roster than they had last year. They must get back to their old ways of dominating in the trenches and with the run. History has shown Lincoln Riley lead teams do not fair well when teams make games gritty in the trenches. Stanford must use the underdog mentality and make this game very physical, while taking it to USC at Stanford Stadium.