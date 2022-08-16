Skip to main content

Stanford EDGE David Bailey makes On3's Preseason True Freshman All-American Team

Stanford may be getting a major boost from freshman pass rusher David Bailey
Stanford's biggest win on the recruiting trail in 2022 was surely the four-star EDGE rusher out of Mater Dei, David Bailey

Not only does he have a knack for getting to the quarterback, he also has the ability to help stop the run. Both things Stanford's defense was unable to with any success this past season. It is rare that freshmen play at Stanford, but Bailey was able to enroll early and participate in spring ball which will be vital to his development. His high school success and projected impact at the college level helped earn him a spot on On3's Preseason True Freshman All-American Team. 

Here is what they had to say about Stanford's freshman stud pass rusher:

David Bailey was a rare early enrollee at Stanford, allowing for a potentially earlier impact than we typically see from Cardinal true freshmen. The 6-foot-3, 238-pounder figures to land on the two-deep and could ultimately push for a starting role. He had a big senior season at national power Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei with 20.5 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks. The SoCal product and fellow true freshman Ernest Cooper IV bring an infusion of athleticism to the edge for Stanford and were the crown jewels in the Cardinal’s 2022 class. Bailey was the No. 51 overall prospect in the On300.

While it is rare that freshman are starters right away, the defense's change of scheme from a 3-4 to a 4-3 should greatly increase Bailey's chances of seeing the field. He will likely be a force for years to come while at Stanford.

