Stanford Football Announces Uniform for Week One
Uniforms. An often overlooked aspect of sports, a team’s gameday attire can be a direct representation of either a team’s identity or history. And with the college football season approaching with a full slate of games this weekend, Stanford is locked in ahead of its opening night clash against TCU. What the team will look like when they take the field for the first time this season has been announced, as the uniform combination for the clash has been revealed.
For the first time since 2011, the Cardinal will wear white helmets, red jerseys and red pants as opposed to their traditional white helmet, red jersey and white pants. A uniform combination option in EA Sports College Football 25, allowing anyone who plays as Stanford to try this look for themselves, the look will return in real life as the Cardinal seek to take home a win and start the season off on a high note.
The team is wearing this uniform combo for only the third time ever in program history, and the first time ever that it comes in a non-rivalry game, previously being worn in games against Cal and Notre Dame.
New to the ACC, Stanford will host TCU and play the Horned Frogs for only the fourth time in program history, having lost all three of the prior matchups including the most recent matchup in a 2017 bowl game.
Opening up the game as nearly double-digit underdogs, the Cardinal will have to defy the odds in order to come out on top, but figure to be ready to go out there and play hard with a roster that largely returns from last year. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 P.M (PT) and will air live on ESPN.