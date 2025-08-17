Stanford Football Depth Chart Ahead of Week Zero Matchup vs. Hawaii
Stanford football takes on Hawaii next Saturday, and has officially released their depth chart leading up to the game. Many notable returners are sitting in top spots, as well as some incoming faces. The combination of old and new provides plenty of optimism for the new year, and the Cardinal are ready to play some football. Let’s take a look at each position's top players.
At quarterback, there is no surprise, as Oregon State transfer Ben Gulbranson was already announced as QB1 earlier this week. In the QB2 spot is Elijah Brown, the redshirt freshman out of Mater Dei high school.
The running back position group is led by three returners, followed by an incoming transfer. With no true RB1 last season, an open top spot looks to be desired by many, but only one can get the nod. Currently, Micah Ford leads the depth chart, followed by Cole Tabb, Sedrick Irvin, and Eastern Washington transfer Tuna Altahir.
The wide receiver depth chart might be the most interesting of them all. To no surprise, Wisconsin transfer C.J. Williams takes the top spot, but Colorado transfer Jordan Onovughe and South Carolina State transfer Caden High take up WR2 and WR3.
Four star freshman JonAnthony Hall is absent, after suffering an injury a few weeks back that saw him miss the majority of fall camp. There should be more information on his status for the season after Monday's press conference with interim head coach Frank Reich. As expected Sam Roush is TE1.
It looks like the offensive line starters will be Niki Prongos, Nick Fattig, Ziron Brown, Simione Pale, and Kahlil House. The bench shows depth such as Fisher Anderson, who should get solid time as well.
On the defensive line, Tevarua Tafiti and Wilfredo Aybar are the starters on the edge, while Clay Patterson and Zach Rowell take up the interior defender spots. At linebacker, Matt Rose and Jahsiah Galvan take up the spots.
Finally, at defensive back, Collin Wright and Jordan Washington emerge as the top corners, as expected, while Jay Green and Mitch Leigber at safety. Surprisingly, Scotty Edwards isn’t in a starting spot, but surely will make an impact when his number is called.
Stanford football is set for the new season. With up-and-coming stars in many key positions, the Cardinal look to impact the game on both sides of the ball this season. With just a week left, Stanford will continue to keep learning and improving as we reach the August 23 date, where they can finally show off their skills on the island of Hawaii.