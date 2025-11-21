Hawaii vs. UNLV Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 13
A pair of middling Mountain West teams are set to face off at Allegiant Stadium ahead of the weekend. Hawaii will visit UNLV as a three-point underdog on Friday in hopes of securing a second consecutive win. UNLV has a chance to extend its two-game winning streak in the matchup.
The Rainbow Warriors and Rebels both have no problem putting points on the board, as both boast top-five Mountain West offenses that are scoring more than 30.0 points per contest. Hawaii is far less balanced on offense with the worst rushing attack in the conference. The underdogs will have to be especially impressive through the air to compete on the road against a team with more offensive versatility.
Here’s our full betting breakdown ahead of kickoff.
Hawaii vs. UNLV Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hawaii: +3.5 (-115)
- UNLV: -3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Hawaii: +142
- UNLV: -170
Total: 64.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Hawaii vs. UNLV How to Watch
- Date: Friday, November 21
- Game Time: 10:30 PM EST
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Hawaii Record: 7-3
- UNLV Record: 8-2
Hawaii vs. UNLV Key Players to Watch
Hawaii
Jackson Harris: Harris is on a ridiculous tear. The Hawaii receiver has caught 32 passes for 634 yards and nine touchdowns over the course of his previous five games. He’s gone over 100 receiving yards in five straight contests while recording four multi-touchdown outings. All eyes will be on him against one of the Mountain West’s worst pass defenses.
UNLV
Jai’Den Thomas: Thomas went over the century mark on the ground for the third time this season by rushing for 131 yards and a score against Colorado State in his last outing. He leads the Rebels with 781 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. Carrying momentum into Week 13 could be huge against a Hawaii team that ranks in the top five against the pass and the run in the Mountain West.
Hawaii vs. UNLV Prediction and Pick
UNLV has a slight edge when it comes to overall record, but Hawaii has been significantly better against the spread lately.
The Rebels have covered just once in their previous five games and were favored in all of those contests. They’ve failed to cover in three straight home games.
The Rainbow Warriors are 7-3 against the spread and have covered five times in their previous six games. They won outright as underdogs in four of those contests.
Hawaii’s passing attack is firing on all cylinders and its defense can make up for what it’s lacking in the backfield. The visitors have a good chance to cover on the road again here.
PICK: Hawaii +3.5 (-115 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $300 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.