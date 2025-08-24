Stanford DL Ripped by Announcer for Doing 'TikTok Dance' That Led to Costly Penalty
The Stanford football team kicked off its season with a nice road trip to Hawaii but it didn't end well for the road team as the Cardinal lost to the Rainbow Warriors, 23-20.
One silly penalty at the end of the first half really cost Stanford and probably led to a quiet flight home for the player who earned the flag.
That player was Clay Patterson, who is in his seventh year of college football. The defensive lineman did a great job of breaking up a trick play and sacking Hawaii quarterback Micah Alejado for a 12-yard loss. Patterson then celebrated that play by doing a little dance that earned him a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty. Hawaii then scored a touchdown on its next play to take a 14-13 lead into halftime.
The CBS announcers were not impressed with Patterson's dance moves, calling it "foolish" and ripping him for doing a TikTok dance in hopes of going viral.
Here's how that played out:
Patterson, who is in a graduate student year, spent five years at Yale before joining Stanford last season. You have to think he might have learned a tough lesson on Saturday and won't be doing a similar dance if he makes more big plays the rest of the season.