Stanford Football Dominates En Route to First Home Win in Two Seasons
After a loss last week, the Stanford Cardinal came back ready for vengeance when they took on Cal Poly. For the first time since 2022, the Cardinal (1-1) leave Stanford Stadium as winners, taking home the 41-7 week two win on Saturday afternoon over the Mustangs.
It was a close game coming out of halftime, with Stanford leading 14-7, when Tiger Bachmeier returned a punt 90-yards for the touchdown that changed the trajectory of the game and gave the Cardinal momentum to finish things off.
“Yeah, I think there were two things. When we got stopped inside the five I think they had a lot of momentum,” head coach Troy Taylor said. “They had done some good things. Our defense did a great job responding. Cal Poly got a first down and we forced a punt, then we were able to call a timeout and save some time. And then we had some big plays going down the field. I think that was huge going into the half 14-7. I think that was helpful for a young team to have a little bit of momentum.
"Coming out (of halftime) again, the defense got a stop early on. Gave up one first down and then we were able to get the ball and make an exceptional return. So quickly it turned from a 7-7 game to a 21-7 game and had some momentum and some rhythm. Then our guys were in attack mode and we did a great job.”
Stanford got on the board first just as time expired in the first quarter when quarterback Ashton Daniels threw a five yard touchdown pass to Mudia Reuben as the clock struck triple zeros in the opening quarter and after Emmet Kenney converted the PAT, the Cardinal took a 7-0 lead. Cal Poly then tied things up early in the second quarter, when Mustangs wide receiver Michael Briscoe threw a touchdown pass on a reverse play.
Right before halftime, the Cardinal took the 14-7 lead when Justin Lamson scored on a two yard rush. Then, the Cardinal came back out from the halftime break and after the defense was able to stop the Mustangs’ opening drive of the half, it set up Bachmeier to have the opportunity to return the punt for a TD and extend the Stanford lead to 21-7, starting what ended up being a 17-point third quarter.
“Yeah, I think the message was we got to continue to play well on defense like we had the first two quarters and get it going on offense,” Taylor said. “And then our whole message for the entire game was to be physical and execute for four quarters, right from the beginning. Cal Poly came out and did some really good things, the trick play was pretty impressive. It was really about, like any game, sustained focus and passion for the game and realizing and believing in yourself that eventually the tide or the game is going to move in your favor. Now, you certainly have more belief after you've done it a few times, but hopefully we'll build on this and do it a number of times this year and gain our confidence and realize at some point the game will turn in our favor.”
Later in the quarter, Kenney converted on a 32-yard field goal to make it 24-7 Stanford followed by a Sam Roush five-yard touchdown catch the next offensive drive to make it 31-7 Cardinal.
With the game well in-hand and the win all but secure, freshman phenom Elijah Brown was put into the game at quarterback to get a chance to see what he could do and he quickly impressed, throwing his first career college touchdown when he found Ismael Cisse for a 12-yard score with 10:02 left in regulation to make it 38-7 Cardinal after Kenney converted the PAT. Early on, Brown was able to show a lot of good things despite getting limited playing time.
“Really good,” Taylor said of Brown’s performance. “It’s what we’ve seen since he’s been here this spring. Exceptional anticipation, exceptional accuracy, composure. There is a reason why the guy was 44-2. He's very composed and he’s a really talented player and he’s going to be a good one.”
To cap things off, Kenney made a 43-yard field goal with a 1:55 left to send Stanford home with its first home win in two years.
“All the wins are difficult and tough because teams have good players and good coaches and they prepare and give it their all,” Taylor said. “So any time you win -- the goal is to win every time we go out there-- just really proud and happy for our guys. You know, the next step now is [to] learn from this and have a great bye week and then getting ready for Syracuse and moving on.”
Now on a bye week, Stanford will take full advantage of its week off and use it as extra preparation ahead of its first game of ACC competition.
“We’ve got a couple games on tape and have a big game coming up and now we have an opportunity,” Taylor said. “Hopefully we’re healthy, I haven't talked to the training staff yet. We get an opportunity to progress and improve, and then get better for our first ACC game. So it'll be just like we always do: evaluate what we've done, what we can do to improve, what we can do to improve the schematics, and what we're doing to give our guys a better chance. Building on their talents. And then just continuing to hone in on our skills and hopefully be a better team in our next game than we were today.”
The next time Stanford takes the field, it will be on the road as after the bye, the team will travel to New York to take on Syracuse on September 20. Kickoff is slated for 4:30 p.m. (PT) at JMA Wireless Dome and will be broadcast on ESPN.