Stanford football elects captains ahead of matchup vs. Cal
Time for the game that everyone has been waiting for. For the 127th time in history, the Stanford Cardinal (3-7, 2-5 ACC) will face off against the California Golden Bears, their most historic rival, for the yearly edition of a matchup dubbed Big Game, where the stakes are higher than ever. Currently on a three-game losing streak against Cal, last winning in 2020, the Cardinal will head into Memorial Stadium eager to once again take home the Stanford Axe. Coming off of a massive upset win over Louisville, the Cardinal will have a massive momentum boost for this game as they look to keep their winning streak alive.
Each week, the Cardinal have named new captains, opting to choose them weekly instead of naming season-long captains. A couple of days prior to each game, the program will announce the players who will receive the honor of representing the team at the coin toss and all throughout the game. This week, the Cardinal announced that lineman Levi Rogers, linebacker Tristan Sinclair and linebacker Ese Dubre will serve as the team’s captains for this year’s edition of Big Game.
Sinclair’s selection comes as no surprise as while he has shined at Stanford over the last six seasons, yet he comes from a house divided as he has family members that have attended Cal. The Big Game is always a big deal for the Sinclair’s each and every year, making it fitting for him to be one of the three captains.
Missing last week’s game over Louisville, Sinclair is poised to return this week and continue his role as leader of the defense, where his 65 total tackles is second on the team. His ability to fly around the field has been a big reason why the Cardinal have had success at defending the run this season. His two best games of the season came against both SMU and Virginia Tech when he made 12 tackles, and while the team lost both contests, Sinclair was a shining star. In his final season of college football, Sinclair will be extra hungry for a win in his final Big Game.
For a majority of the season, Rogers has dealt with injuries that have kept him sidelined, making him unable to lead the offensive line. At the start of the season, Stanford was still figuring out a consistent unit to put out on the field each and every week, with constant shuffling occurring on the offensive line. However, establishing himself as a big piece, Rogers was always out there when healthy and since he has been hurt, the Cardinal have missed his presence. Assuming that Rogers is fully ready to go again this week, his return will be huge for an offensive line needing a major spark.
While Dubre has had a limited role in his senior season, the times that he has stepped on the field have been special. So far this year, Dubre has made seven tackles and forced a fumble with his best game of the season coming against SMU where he made two tackles and recorded his lone forced fumble. However, Dubre has played a big role on special teams this season, with his athleticism and tackling ability being crucial for that unit. This will be another big week for Dubre, and in being named a captain he has proven how valuable he is to the team.
The Cardinal will use their win against Louisville and go into the Big Game with high ambitions and a strong hunger to win, eager to end their season strong and go into their final game of the year with a second straight win. Set for another early kickoff, all eyes will be on those guys as they represent their program and lead their guys out into battle. Kickoff will be at 12:30 p.m. (PT) and will air on ESPN and the ACC Network.