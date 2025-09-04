Stanford Football Elects Captains for BYU Game
Coming out of a bye week after losing 23-20 to Hawaii in Week 0, the Stanford Cardinal (0-1, 0-0 ACC) are back in action as they travel to Provo to take on BYU in a highly anticipated matchup. Hungry to get into the win column, the Cardinal will come out firing.
Ahead of Saturday's contest, the program revealed the two weekly captains that will join season captains Sam Roush and Collin Wright in the leadership role this week. Kicker Emmet Kenney and defensive back Jay Green will be the two additional captains for the BYU game,
Kenney, in his second season as Stanford's starting kicker, entered this season as arguably the most established player on the team. He put together a dominant 2024 campaign where he was responsible for Stanford's upset victories over Syracuse and Louisville, coming through in big spots for each contest.
Against Hawaii, Kenney was perfect on PATs but went 2-for-3 on field goals, getting a 34-yard field goal blocked in the first half.
Cemented as a key piece to the team, Kenney will continue to grow this season and be the scoring machine for Stanford that he was last season. And if he is able to do that, not only will Stanford put itself in a position to win more games, but he could end up on NFL draft boards.
Green, a transfer from Washington, is in his second season with Stanford but after an injury-riddled 2024 campaign that caused him to miss most of the 2024 season, he is eager to make up for lost time.
A part of the Washington team that made it all the way to the national title game in 2023, Green has experience being involved in big moments. For a Stanford program that needs a spark, he has been turned to as a leader.
In the game against Hawaii, Green made five tackles. Despite Stanford losing, his play was a major bright spot—especially with Wright going down with an injury early in the game. BYU's offense is strong and with a high-powered passing and rushing attack, Green will need to step up even more and help Stanford's defense contain the Cougars.
Stanford and BYU will kick off at 7:15 p.m. (PT) in Provo, with the game airing on ESPN. Needing to gain a major momentum boost ahead of the start of ACC play, the Cardinal will ensure that they are as prepared as possible to pull off the upset and return to The Farm with their first win of the Frank Reich-Andrew Luck era.