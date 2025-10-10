Stanford Football Elects Captains for Game Against SMU
Following a bye week, the Cardinal are ready to return to the gridiron and keep the momentum going when they hit the road to face the SMU Mustangs this weekend. In for a tough test against a team that made the college football playoff last season, the Cardinal enter the game as massive underdogs, but are hungry to pull off the upset and get back to .500.
But before Stanford plays the game, the program announced its captains for the week who will lead the Cardinal into battle. Joining season-long captains Collin Wright and Sam Roush this week will be safety Jay Green and safety Darrius Davis.
Green, in his second season at Stanford since transferring from Washington, played in four games last season and was on track to being a core piece on the defensive side of the ball, but an injury suffered against Clemson forced him to miss the rest of the campaign.
In total, Green recorded 17 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. His best game of the season came in the 2024 opener against TCU, where he made a career high of seven tackles.
Now back and healthy this season, Green has reclaimed his role as a core defensive player, having made 22 total tackles with three passes defended, doing an exceptionally good job of defending the pass.
Davis, a sophomore from Metairie, Louisiana, has played a limited role so far this season but has played well during his appearances, having recorded four total tackles and one pass defended.
His best game of this season came against San José State, where he made two tackles. In his true freshman season last year, Davis made five total tackles while being a rotational player for the defense.
Stanford's game against SMU could very well be its toughest matchup yet, with the Mustangs known for having a high-powered offense. Led by quarterback Kevin Jennings, the Mustangs move the ball well and score a lot, while Stanford's defense has been struggling mightily in the last two games.
But offensively, Stanford has found a groove that it hopes to keep going, with quarterback Ben Gulbranson combining for five touchdown passes and no interceptions the last three games.
Kickoff for the game against SMU will be an early one, beginning at 9 a.m. (PT), 11 a.m. local time at Gerald J. Ford Stadium, with the game broadcasting live on The CW.