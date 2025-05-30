Stanford Football Gets Home Opener Under the Lights
Stanford football has made an announcement regarding their upcoming season. The kick-off times for their games against Hawaii, BYU, Boston College, and Florida State to begin the 2025 season have been unveiled. Let’s see what was chosen.
On August 23, Stanford will travel West into the Pacific Ocean, where they will take on Hawaii in Week 0. The game will be played at 4:30 PT, and 1:30 local time. It will be televised on CBS, providing both schools with national coverage early on in the season.
On September 6, Stanford travels again, this time going East to Provo, UT to take on BYU. It will be their first night game of the year, starting at 8:15 local time. For Stanford fans, it will begin at 7:15, being an hour behind in Pacific Time. The game will be broadcast on ESPN, once again national television. Not a bad way to begin the year for the Cardinal.
On September 13, the Cardinal will host their first game of the year, as well as their first ACC game of the year. They will take on Boston College at 7:30 (PT) on ACC Network. It will be a great way to kick off the home schedule at the start of the year, as there will likely be tons of tailgating early in the afternoon before a great Saturday night game under the lights.
Boston College fans will not be as happy though, with kickoff starting at 10:30 ET.
Finally, the last game that has been released is on October 18, where Stanford hosts Florida State in their homecoming game. It will be a late start, beginning at 7:30 PT on ESPN. The Cardinal will surely pack the place out, getting to play a fun opponent and have tons of alumni in the building. This will be another late start for Florida State fans on the East coast.
Stanford football season is around the corner, and fans are thrilled to see their team back in action in August. The season is right around the corner, and there are plenty of exciting new players to look forward to in 2025.