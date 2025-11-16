Stanford Football Head Coach Announcement Could be Looming
After Stanford fired former head football coach Troy Taylor right before spring practice began, they needed someone to take over on the sidelines for the 2025 season. Stanford GM Andrew Luck brought in Frank Reich to be the program's interim head coach for one season while a new long-term coach was located.
According to On3, that search could be coming to an end sooner rather than later.
"Sources have indicated to On3 that general manager Andrew Luck is closing in on a hire and an announcement could be made by the end of the 2025 regular season."
Stanford on SI has heard similarly on background, with the expectation from that individual being that the bye week was being used to hone in on the hire, with an announcement coming sometime shortly after the Notre Dame game finale to the regular season.
That could mean directly after the game, the following day, or perhaps even the Monday after, but that seems to be the expectation for the timeline of when the next Stanford head coach will be announced.
As for who that coach will be, there hasn't been any speculation on that front.
The final two weeks of the season could go a long way into helping the next head coach settle in on The Farm, however. Stanford currently sits at 3-7, having lost three straight games. With matchups against a bowl-bound Cal program and a CFP-bound Fighting Irish program, racking up one more win sure isn't going to be an easy task.
If the Cardinal are unable to pull off one more win this year and end the season dropping their final five, that would be massively demoralizing for the Stanford faithful, especially after getting five cracks to improve on the now haunting 3-9 record that has been following the program since 2021.
Getting that monkey off of the program's back could be massively helpful in helping the new coach get the program pointed in the right direction, since there wouldn't be the added weight of previous failures attached any longer.
In that same vein, a win against Cal on Saturday at home would exorcise similar demons. The Cardinal haven't beaten the Golden Bears since 2021, and they haven't secured a win at home against Cal since 2017's 17-14 victory.
Snapping both of those streaks before the new head coach hire arrives would be a big step in the right direction for the program, as it looks to continue to take steps forward in the coming years and build its way back to national prominence.