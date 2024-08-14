Stanford Football Head Coach Troy Taylor Not Afraid to Start Freshmen in 2024
The Stanford football program is looking to improve upon its 3-9 finish in each of the last three seasons. One way to do that is for the juniors and seniors on the team to take a leap forward. Another is for the team as a whole to have a better understanding of head coach Troy Taylor's vision for the team and the playbook that goes along with it. The other way is to bring in some fresh new talent.
Judging by the way that Taylor spoke with the media after practice on Tuesday, there is a little mix of all three going on.
The quote of the scrum was when he was asked about playing freshmen this season, after playing a few last season, his first with the Cardinal. "They're competing. Freshmen, they come here to compete, and if they're the best players, they will start. Doesn't matter that they're freshmen. Like I said, we've got guys that are freshmen that are definitely competing for a job."
Coach Taylor also mentioned that the running back group has been standing out as week three of camp begins on The Farm.
"The young running backs are doing a great job. They're being pushed in terms of getting lots of reps, and they've done a good job."
Putting those two quotes together, it would appear as though young running backs on this team may be a group to keep an eye on as we approach the kickoff of Stanford's football season on August 30 against TCU.
While junior Ryan Butler was added to the Doak Walker Watch List, sophomore Sedrick Irvin could be ahead of him on the depth chart come Week 1. Irvin is also a cousin, once removed, of Dallas Cowboys legendary receiver Michael Irvin. It would be fitting for Sedrick to take over in the backfield after the departure of EJ Smith, the son of another Cowboy legend, Emmitt Smith.
In terms of freshman running back options, there is four-star recruit Chris Davis Jr., who is hoping to major in computer science and top-three New Jersey running back recruit Micah Ford. Sophomore Champ Hampton, a two-sport athlete that also plays baseball, could also be in this mix as well.
Obviously we'll have to wait and see what the product looks like when the Cardinal start hitting players in different jerseys, but the optimism surrounding this team right now, and the outlook they have, is palpable. This will be Taylor's second year at the helm, and that continuation should help the guys that were on the team last season, while the freshmen that prove themselves and earn a starting spot could help this team improve their record from where it has been.