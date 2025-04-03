Stanford Football Loses Up and Coming Wide Receiver to Transfer Portal
It appears that the roster turnover for the Stanford football program continues to go full force. A stellar freshman season from wide receiver Emmett Mosley V had him in line to take on an even bigger role within Stanford's offense this season.
But now it appears that Mosley will look to continue his college career elsewhere, with 247 Sports/CBS Sports college football reporter, Chris Hummer, revealing that Mosley will enter the transfor portal.
Mosley, who caught 48 passes for 525 yards and six touchdowns, wasted no time in being an impact player for the Cardinal, evolving into one of the team's top pass catchers, alongside Elic Ayomanor, by the time the season was over. What mad ethose numbers even more impressive is that he put them up in just nine games, and didn't really announce himself until mid-November against Louisville.
Now that he is officially putting his name in the portal, Mosley could end up being one of the biggest names available on the market.
Missing the first couple of games in the 2024 season due to an injury, Mosley made his debut against Clemson where he caught seven passes for 48 yards and a touchdown. His best game of the season came in an upset win over Louisville-- where he caught 13 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns.
While Mosley was in line to take over as Stanford's new No. 1 receiver, a coaching change prior to spring practice combined with the uncertainty surrounding the future of the program could have been the main contributing factors that led to Mosley opting to leave, choosing instead to find a program that is more stable.
After the Cardinal hired interim coach Frank Reich on Tuesday, general manager Andrew Luck made it clear that this would only be a one-year situation, with a national full-scale coaching search expected to commence at the conclusion of the season.
While Reich's hire is certainly of a high caliber, given his past success in the NFL, only having him in charge for a year before a new coach takes over could make players uneasy about sticking around. These guys have NFL aspirations, and with uncertainty in the program, they'll want to go where they feel set up for their own success.
With Mosley gone, the Cardinal will rely on guys such as Tiger Bachmeier, Caden High, CJ Williams, among others to step up and be the top pass catchers for sophomore quarterback Elijah Brown.
Reich, who is known for his elite offensive mind, will most likely have this year's Cardinal identity be offense first, creating a sense of urgency to establish a strong and consistent offensive gameplan.
Spring practices are underway for Stanford, who will play its spring game later in the month. With changes still expected to take place, the focus is solely on preparing for a successful 2025 season while also setting up the next head coach for sustainable success in the future.
Now the question becomes whether or not the Cardinal can surprise people and return to being a nationally relevant program in 2025.